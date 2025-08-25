Oilers CEO: McDavid’s Extension Feels ‘Unlike’ Draisaitl Deal

The Edmonton Oilers might not have Connor McDavid’s next contract signed just yet, but there’s little sense of panic inside the organization — or among fans. The team, the fans, and most importantly, Connor are all pretty calm when it comes to his deal getting done, which seems strange considering the magnitude of his decision.

Speaking with Jeff Marek, Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson explained why the atmosphere around McDavid’s extension is so relaxed. The biggest factor? McDavid’s clear and consistent commitment to Edmonton. “He’s been very vocal about how much he loves the city, loves playing for this team,” Jackson said. “The team is good, and he’s happy to win.” Jackson noted that it might be different if several factors weren’t in play, but they are. Most importantly, the team is good and winning is paramount to the Oilers’ captain.

“I think that when Connor is ready… we’ll have the discussion and we’ll get a deal done”



Jackson explained that if the Oilers were struggling or stuck in a rebuild, the conversation would feel much different. But with back-to-back deep playoff runs and a roster that remains among the league’s elite, the environment is one McDavid believes in — and one that gives the organization confidence a deal will come together without drama.

The relationship between McDavid, the city, and team leadership also plays a major role. Jackson, who has known McDavid for years, emphasized the strong trust between the superstar and the franchise. “Connor has a lot of confidence in the staff, in ownership — in all of it,” he said. He noted that ownership has treated Connor and Lauren well.

There really isn’t a good reason to leave.

Why Is This So Different From Leon Draisaitl’s Extension?

Drawing a comparison to last summer’s Leon Draisaitl extension, which generated far more noise and speculation, Jackson suggested McDavid’s process will be straightforward. There wasn’t panic over Draisaitl, but Jackson recalls people telling him he’d have to trade the forward if he hadn’t signed. Jackson wasn’t sure why people were so worried. He was always confident Leon would sign on to stay.

Are McDavid and Draisaitl the NHL’s two top forwards?

With McDavid, now knowing that Draisaitl has already committed, his decision might be even easier. Plus, there’s not going to be much back-and-forth involved. “It won’t be like any other negotiation,” he explained. “When Connor is ready, we’ll have the discussion and get a deal done.”

For now, the Oilers are focused on the season ahead, confident that their captain’s future is secure in more ways than one — even if the paperwork isn’t yet.

