Edmonton Oilers
Oilers CEO: McDavid’s Extension Feels ‘Unlike’ Draisaitl Deal
Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson says Connor McDavid’s next contract feels different than Leon Draisaitl’s extension last summer.
The Edmonton Oilers might not have Connor McDavid’s next contract signed just yet, but there’s little sense of panic inside the organization — or among fans. The team, the fans, and most importantly, Connor are all pretty calm when it comes to his deal getting done, which seems strange considering the magnitude of his decision.
Speaking with Jeff Marek, Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson explained why the atmosphere around McDavid’s extension is so relaxed. The biggest factor? McDavid’s clear and consistent commitment to Edmonton. “He’s been very vocal about how much he loves the city, loves playing for this team,” Jackson said. “The team is good, and he’s happy to win.” Jackson noted that it might be different if several factors weren’t in play, but they are. Most importantly, the team is good and winning is paramount to the Oilers’ captain.
“I think that when Connor is ready… we’ll have the discussion and we’ll get a deal done”— Oilersnation.com, Oily Since ‘07 (@OilersNation) August 25, 2025
Jeff Jackson joined the new series 'On the Road' with @JeffMarek to discuss the Connor McDavid contract situation and more#TheSheet | @dailyfaceoff pic.twitter.com/ki6BzJPqBi
Jackson explained that if the Oilers were struggling or stuck in a rebuild, the conversation would feel much different. But with back-to-back deep playoff runs and a roster that remains among the league’s elite, the environment is one McDavid believes in — and one that gives the organization confidence a deal will come together without drama.
The relationship between McDavid, the city, and team leadership also plays a major role. Jackson, who has known McDavid for years, emphasized the strong trust between the superstar and the franchise. “Connor has a lot of confidence in the staff, in ownership — in all of it,” he said. He noted that ownership has treated Connor and Lauren well.
There really isn’t a good reason to leave.
Why Is This So Different From Leon Draisaitl’s Extension?
Drawing a comparison to last summer’s Leon Draisaitl extension, which generated far more noise and speculation, Jackson suggested McDavid’s process will be straightforward. There wasn’t panic over Draisaitl, but Jackson recalls people telling him he’d have to trade the forward if he hadn’t signed. Jackson wasn’t sure why people were so worried. He was always confident Leon would sign on to stay.
With McDavid, now knowing that Draisaitl has already committed, his decision might be even easier. Plus, there’s not going to be much back-and-forth involved. “It won’t be like any other negotiation,” he explained. “When Connor is ready, we’ll have the discussion and get a deal done.”
For now, the Oilers are focused on the season ahead, confident that their captain’s future is secure in more ways than one — even if the paperwork isn’t yet.
Next: Former Oilers and Leafs Defenseman Retires from NHL
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 seconds ago
Oilers CEO: McDavid’s Extension Feels ‘Unlike’ Draisaitl Deal
Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson says Connor McDavid’s next contract feels different than Leon Draisaitl’s...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Oilers Blockbuster Trade Deadline Hot Take Faces Major Roadblock
An Edmonton Oilers analyst the Oilers could make a splash at the trade deadline...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Trade Watch: Oilers Could Make Bold Move in Goal Before Deadline
With pressure mounting the Edmonton Oilers are exploring bold options in goal — and...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Kraken Keep Jared McCann Off Trade Market Amid Interest from 4 Teams
The Kraken have shut down trade inquiries on Jared McCann for now, but if...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
“He’s Only 26”: Former Oiler with Valid Point on Imminent Skinner Trade
At just 26, the Oilers’ playoff goalie has faced intense scrutiny — and earned...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 2 days ago
Insider Praises Rossi’s Deal, Explains McTavish Delay with Ducks
Marco Rossi found common ground with the Wild to secure a bridge deal, while...
-
Florida Panthers/ 3 days ago
New Timeline: Matthew Tkachuk to Miss Start of Season After Surgery
Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk’s surgery sidelines him until at least January, leaving Florida juggling...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 3 days ago
Bedard’s Next Contract Could Be a Shocker— Thanks to Frank Nazar
With Frank Nazar’s new $6.6M deal setting a precedent, Connor Bedard’s next contract for...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Nylander Sets Record Straight on Troubling Marner Trade Rumor
William Nylander dismisses rumors that he and Mitch Marner had friction and that Marner...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 3 days ago
Marco Rossi Signs 3-Year Bridge Deal with Minnesota Wild
Marco Rossi has signed a three-year, $15 million bridge deal with the Minnesota Wild,...