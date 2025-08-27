Canadiens Expected to Move On From $39M Veteran Defenseman

The Montreal Canadiens may be preparing for a roster shakeup on the blue line, with veteran Mike Matheson potentially on his way out after this season. It would be a key trade, but not one that would seem shocking to the team or the fan base. Matheson’s name has been in the rumor mill for some time, and with the recent additions to the roster, a split makes sense.

The Canadiens added Noah Dobson this offseason, bolstering their defensive corps and opening the door for younger players to step into larger roles.

While Rob Couch of NHLTradeRumors expects Montreal to let Matheson walk in free agency next summer, likely keeping him on for a 2025-26 playoff run, a trade seems like the best way to recoup something for the player.

Mike Matheson Canadiens trade talk

Couch notes, “There is a reality where the Canadiens don’t bring back Mike Matheson after the final year of his deal… top-4 roles can easily be given to Lane Hutson, Noah Dobson, Kaiden Guhle, and Carrier/David Reinbacher the following season.” That is true, but would a trade make more sense first?

Matheson Could Earn the Canadiens Some Kind of Return

Matheson, entering the final year of his eight-year, $39 million contract. At $4.9 million on the salary cap, teams will be interested. If the Canadiens retain salary, there will be even more suitors kicking tires on a deal.

Matheson recorded 31 points (6 goals, 25 assists) in 80 games last season.

NHL insider Eric Engels also noted that the Canadiens aren’t necessarily looking for a return that could play on the roster. Instead, they are committed to giving young players like David Reinbacher meaningful NHL experience. “They’re obviously going to look to get him some. He has to earn that experience… it’s vital to their plans of becoming a perennial contender,” Engels said.

Matheson is expected to play a third-pairing role alongside Alexandre Carrier this season, but with Montreal’s young defensive core ready to take over, the Canadiens appear set to move on from one of their veterans.

The question becomes when to do this trade. Is it immediately, so a team can acquire Matheson to start the season? Or, are the Habs better off waiting until a team has an obvious need or the trade deadline creates additional demand? The downside of the latter is that, assuming the Canadiens are in a position to compete, they might talk themselves out of moving Matheson at all.

