Edmonton Oilers
Trade Market Thin, But These Goalie Options Could Tempt the Oilers
The Oilers’ search for a goalie upgrade faces slim options, with only a few surprising names emerging as potential trade targets.
With the Connor McDavid comments now 24 hours old, talk about the goaltending in Edmonton is front and center again. If McDavid is waiting for the team to acquire someone that makes him feel more comfortable about the Edmonton Oilers and the Stanley Cup chances, management better get looking.
To find what they need, they may have to get creative before the trade deadline. Despite expectations of a more active market, there are surprisingly few viable options available for a team with Stanley Cup aspirations.
While Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard held the fort last season, questions remain about whether the tandem can carry Edmonton through a deep playoff run. James Mirtle of The Athetlic writes, ideally, the Oilers would find a proven No. 1 goalie from a team that falters early and starts shedding assets. This would be similar to Boston’s situation last year. That scenario hasn’t materialized.
What Teams Might Fit Into That Category?
Detroit comes to mind first. They recently acquired John Gibson in a trade from the Anaheim Ducks, but they may or may not be a playoff team. If things go sideways early, they could eventually move one of their veterans. That means either flipping Gibson or trading Cam Talbot back to Edmonton.
The other option, if the Oilers (or McDavid) think he’s a legitimate starter, is to try and acquire top prospect Sebastian Cossa. Mirtle thinks the Red Wings are more likely to stay in the playoff hunt. Should they miss, it won’t be known early in the season, making a deal unlikely.
Other clubs, such as the New York Islanders or Utah Mammoth, could have expendable goalies if health cooperates, but none are clear upgrades. Mirtle specifically mentions Semyon Varlamov and Connor Ingram. He’s not sure either are an upgrade.
High-end names like Thatcher Demko in Vancouver, Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry or Columbus’ Elvis Merzlikins could technically be had, but their inconsistency makes them risky bets.
Mirtle writes, “We’re really reaching to even contemplate some of these options for a team with designs on winning a championship, so it feels like it’ll take something a bit unexpected for the Oilers to find what they’re looking for in the crease…”
Unless an unexpected team collapses early or Edmonton parts with top-tier assets to pry loose a premium goalie, the Oilers may have no choice but to ride Skinner and Pickard again when the playoffs arrive — a scenario that could prove costly both in terms of a championship, and in terms of McDavid’s future.
Next: Podcast Ties Controversial Goalie to Oilers in New Update
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 45 seconds ago
Trade Market Thin, But These Goalie Options Could Tempt the Oilers
The Oilers’ search for a goalie upgrade faces slim options, with only a few...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Podcast Ties Controversial Goalie to Oilers in New Update
Carter Hart is generating excitement in Oilers Nation. Discover the latest news on his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
One Unresolved Issue Could Be Holding Up McDavid’s Decision
Connor McDavid may love Edmonton, but until the Oilers fix their biggest flaw —...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Insider’s Take on McDavid’s Comments Brutal News for Oilers
Elliotte Friedman believes McDavid’s comments hint at uncertainty about his long-term future with the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Contract Update? McDavid to Address Media Before Olympic Camp
Connor McDavid media scrum on Wednesday could reveal news on his future and relationship...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Canadiens Expected to Move On From $39M Veteran Defenseman
Get insights into Mike Matheson Canadiens trade talk as Montreal prepares for roster changes...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Insider Drops Hint on Potential Breakout Player
Explore the growing buzz around Vasily Podkolzin as a potential breakout star for the...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Penguins Have Timeline for Malkin Decision, Trade Options Included
Dive into the Penguins timeline Malkin and a possible trade. Will this season mark...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Depth, Matthews, and the Maple Leafs’ $9.75M Trade
With Mitch Marner now in Vegas, the Toronto Maple Leafs enter the 2025-26 season...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 3 days ago
Red Wings Fans Think They’ve Cracked the Jake Walman Trade Mystery
Fans believe the baffling Jake Walman trade by the Red Wings may have been...