NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Oilers, Senators, Stars

In an NHL trade talk weekend rumors report, the Edmonton Oilers learned they will be without Mattias Ekholm for the second round of the playoffs. Meanwhile, Claude Giroux talked about his future with the Ottawa Senators. Finally, will Jason Robertson or Miro Heiskanen return for the Dallas Stars in Game 7 versus the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night?

Claude Giroux Eager to Extend NHL Career, Open to Ottawa Return

As a pending UFA coming off of a three-year, $19.5 million contract, Ottawa Senators forward Claude Giroux says he’s far from finished playing in the NHL. “I feel like I have a lot left in the tank. I’m loving hockey right now,” Giroux said, as he spoke with the media on Saturday morning.

Giroux, 37, had 15 goals and 50 points in 81 games for the Senators this season. The veteran winger is set to become a free agent, but he discussed the locker room, positive energy surrounding the team, and a desire to return to the playoffs. He said this season was the most fun he’d had in a while. Giroux appears open to returning to the Senators.

Giroux’s leadership and production would be useful for a team trying to make additional steps toward contention. The question is the cost. He feels like he’s productive, but how close to the $6.5 million are the Senators willing to go to keep him around? And, how long will they be willing to sign a 37-year-old for?

Ekholm to Miss Round 2 for the Oilers vs. Golden Knights

Sports 1440’s Jason Gregor spoke with Oilers’ defenseman Mattias Ekholm this week. The 34-year-old said he missed being part of the playoff action but won’t get a chance to rejoin the team anytime soon. He said it was “very hard watching. You get so nervous,” but he’ll have to do so for at least the next round as he won’t return for games versus the Vegas Golden Knights.

He could return if the Oilers advance.

Stars Will Play Game 7 Without Robertson and Heiskanen

Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports, “Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen both out for Stars optional skate this morning, but again, both were ruled out for Game 7 by Pete DeBoer yesterday.”

Stars coach Pete DeBoer said he wanted to put the Heiskanen/Robertson discussion to bed well ahead of Game 7. It would obviously be better if both players were in, but DeBoer said they’re comfortable with the lineup they’ve got. Its up to the Stars to “go and show, like we have all series, that we’re bigger than two players.”

