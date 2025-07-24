Red Wings Floated as Trade Suitors for Shutdown Defenseman — Would You Do It?

The Detroit Red Wings are reportedly exploring ways to bolster their blue line, and one trade idea has been presented as an option, which may or may not be the best course of action.

Heavy.com suggested a multi-asset trade that would send veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh from the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Detroit Red Wings. In exchange, Tampa would receive defensive prospect Shai Buium, bottom-six forward Michael Rasmussen, and a 2026 fourth-round pick.

Ryan McDonagh Red Wings trade

The full trade proposal:

Red Wings receive: Ryan McDonagh

Ryan McDonagh Lightning receive: Shai Buium, Michael Rasmussen, 2026 4th-round pick

McDonagh, 35, is entering the final year of a seven-year, $47.25 million deal and carries a $6.75 million cap hit with a 12-team no-trade list. Despite his age, he is still a productive defenseman, posting 31 points and a +43 rating last season while leading Tampa in penalty-kill minutes.

From Detroit’s perspective, McDonagh adds immediate value. He is a top-four, left-shot blueliner who brings playoff experience and leadership qualities the Red Wings could use as they push to become a legitimate playoff threat. Max Bultman of The Athletic suggested Detroit could benefit from adding a top-four defenseman or a top-six forward. In McDonagh, the Red Wings get one item on that to-do list checked off.

The addition might also offer an assist in getting the other item done, potentially attracting free agents in 2026 to a more competitive Red Wings roster.

However, the cost is notable. Buium is one of Detroit’s more promising defensive prospects, and Rasmussen is a reliable two-way forward under contract for three more years.

So, Would You Make This Trade?

If Detroit is fully committed to winning now, and they believe they can re-sign McDonagh on a team-friendly extension after the season, it’s a move that makes sense. McDonagh still plays at a high level and could stabilize the back end alongside Moritz Seider. “There are a lot of teams around the NHL that view him as one of those defensemen who will play the game to a high level late into his 30s,” wrote Nick Kypreos as part of his latest trade bait board.

If they think McDonagh is step one in a two-step process to adding another important piece, there might be even more motivation.

That said, for those same reasons, the Lightning might not be keen to give him up. If they think they’re in the hunt, losing McDonagh would be a blow to the lineup. The ask won’t be cheap.

The trade would result in the Lightning becoming younger and deeper in the long term. If they can fetch a nice return for an aging defenseman, selling while the return is solid could make sense.

Next: Maple Leafs Continue to Play Moneyball: Three Big Names in Play

