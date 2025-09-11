Canadiens Among Teams Eyeing Bruins Forward Pavel Zacha

With training camps around the corner, trade chatter is picking up again—this time around Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha.

According to Marco D’Amico reports that multiple teams have shown interest in Zacha, including the Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames. D’Amico reported that the Canadiens have spoken with Boston about the 28-year-old forward, though he emphasized that nothing is imminent. “He’s on the Canadiens’ radar,” D’Amico confirmed.

James Murphy of RG.org expanded on the reports, noting that Montreal “definitely have interest in Zacha and have inquired about him,” while adding that the Flames are another team to keep an eye on. While Montreal and Calgary are the only confirmed clubs, sources suggest there could be additional teams monitoring the situation.

Pavel Zacha Bruins

Murphy writes, “Donny [Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney] is not shopping him… This is just him doing his job and listening. I don’t see this as something that would happen before American Thanksgiving. If the Bruins get off to another brutal start and the Holiday trade freeze is looming, well, then this could become a lot more than just listening, but that goes for other Bruins players too, not just Zacha.”

Zacha would be an attractive pickup for any contender if he legitimately becomes available. At 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds, he’s become a reliable top-six player. Over the past three seasons, he’s averaged a steady 55 points per 82 games while maintaining a faceoff win rate above 50 percent.

With two years remaining on his current deal and an affordable cap hit, Zacha remains a key part of the Bruins’ forward group. Unless an overwhelming offer comes in, the team seems more likely to hold onto him for another playoff push.

For the Canadiens, interest in Zacha, he is likely one of several players the Habs are keeping tabs on this season.

