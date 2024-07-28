The Columbus Blue Jackets have solidified their future by signing winger Kirill Marchenko to a three-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season. The deal, which carries an average annual value (AAV) of $3.850 million, also means Marchenko avoids an arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for Wednesday.
“Kirill Marchenko has been an important player for the Blue Jackets during his first two NHL seasons and reaching an agreement to keep him in Columbus was important to us,” said Blue Jackets General Manager Don Waddell. “He has size, skill, and the ability to score goals and will continue to be a big part of our core group moving forward.”
Marchenko, who celebrated his 24th birthday on July 21, has proven his worth on the ice since making his NHL debut with the Blue Jackets in the 2022-23 season. Over 137 career NHL games, he has recorded 44 goals and 23 assists for a total of 67 points. His aggressive play is highlighted by 30 penalty minutes, 16 power-play goals (PPG), and 324 shots on goal, while averaging 16:19 of ice time per game.
Marchenko One of the Bright Spots In An Otherwise Rough Season for Blue Jackets
Despite the Blue Jackets struggling last year, Marchenko’s performance was one of the few positives. He set career highs with 23 goals and 19 assists over 78 games, showcasing his potential and the skills that led Waddell to believe the forward was a key part of the team’s building blocks.
Drafted by Columbus in the second round, 49th overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft, Marchenko’s growth and development have been closely watched. His new contract underscores the team’s commitment to building a competitive roster around young, talented players like him. As the Blue Jackets look to rebound from a tough season, Marchenko will play a big role in any success they have in 2024-25.
