Coach Richardson Says Bedard’s Starting to Figure the NHL Out

Connor Bedard put up a huge performance against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night to carry his Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-3 win. With the win, the Blackhawks broke their long losing streak against the Lightning. It was Chicago’s first win over Tampa Bay since March 5, 2021. Over those two and a half years, the Lightning had beaten the Blackhawks eight straight games.

Connor Bedard’s Historic Game

The 18-year-old Bedard had a historic game. It was his first multi-point game in the NHL; however, with two goals and two assists, it was more than just multiple, it was four points.

Related: 3 Key Moments in Connor Bedard’s First Blackhawks Season

Bedard’s historic night made him the youngest NHL player (18 years, 115 days old) since 1944 to achieve a four-point game. Furthermore, he became the third-youngest player in the history of the NHL to achieve such an accomplishment. Bedard is having a huge impact not just on his Blackhawks’ team but also at the NHL level. Tons more people are tuning in to see what he can accomplish.

Connor Bedard Blackhawk goal celebration

And, so far so good. Setting historical milestones at the age of 18 does help people pick up and notice.

After the game, when he was asked to consider his standout performance, Bedard emphasized the importance of perseverance. “I think it’s just kind of sticking with it. It feels good to get on the scoresheet.”

Bedard’s Offensive Production Is Ramping Up a Bit

In just 12 NHL games so far, including his game Thursday night, Bedard has now put up seven goals and four assists (for 11 points). He’s starting to become a rising star in the league. Most hockey pundits had expected it before; however, they are seeing it more clearly now.

Related: Taylor Hall Reaggravates Injury, Out Week-to-Week for Blackhawks

Bedard has both goal-scoring ability and a playmaker’s vision. Together, these add a dynamic element to the Blackhawks’ offense.

After the game, Chicago coach Luke Richardson praised Bedard for his contributions to the team’s success. What Richardson, who was himself a blue-collar defenseman in his day, highlighted were Bedard’s work ethic and his responsible play.

Luke Richardson head coach Chicago Blackhawks

As Richardson noted, “He’s starting to really figure it out, use his skills to the best of his ability. It paid off for him, and for us, tonight.”

Bedard’s Season Is Building and Growing More Impressive

Bedard’s season’s success was highlighted by this game. But he has also been impressive throughout the entire season. He scored his first NHL goal against the Boston Bruins and then put up a multiple-point night against the Lightning. He’s certainly picking some of the best teams in the NHL to have strong games against.

Bedard’s stellar performances also seem to be picking up steam. His coach was right. The youngster is starting to figure the NHL out a bit. Imagine what he might have learned by the time the 2023-2024 season is over.

Related: Evaluating Connor Bedard’s 1st NHL Game: Blackhawks Beat Pens 4-2