I couldn’t help myself. I had to watch Connor Bedard’s NHL debut. He didn’t disappoint. He played more than 21 minutes and was remarkable. He equaled a record by attempting 11 shots, a feat unseen in a player’s NHL debut since tracking commenced in 2009, mirroring Mitch Marner’s achievement in 2016. More importantly, he also helped his Chicago Blackhawks clinch a come-from-behind 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Bedard looked strong in his performance. He said after the game, “I thought I created a bit, and there’s obviously things I can get better in, but yeah, I felt pretty good.”

Behind 2-0 Early, the Luke Richardson’s Blackhawks Never Quit

In a game that seemed like there was zero chance of victory when the Blackhawks trailed 2-0, they fought hard and found a way to make a dramatic comeback. Whether this sets a promising tone for the season ahead, who knows? But for one night, this Blackhawks team didn’t have any quit in them.

Goalie Peter Mrazek, who I know from his horrible season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, played a great game in the crease. As much as anyone – perhaps except coach Richardson – he deserves special mention. His goalie play was extraordinary, making 38 out of 40 saves and keeping his team in the game.

What made this victory even more impressive was the fact that the Blackhawks had three rookie defensemen on the ice. Yet they survived Sidney Crosby, Erik Karlsson, and the crew.

The Star of the Game Was Bedard

However, the star of the night was Connor Bedard. In his first NHL game, as I noted, he logged over 21 minutes of ice time. That’s a lot of minutes for a rookie’s first game. Interestingly, he proved human in one aspect of the game – face-offs. He was horrible, being beaten 11 times and winning only two on the night.

However, in every other aspect of the game, he played well. It was easy to see him learning on the fly. While he never seemed nervous, he did settle even more into the game as it progressed. And, while he didn’t score, Bedard showed his incredible shot. He’s going to be a point producer.

Specifically, his playmaking was brilliant. His creativity stood out. He not only created space for his teammates, but his passes were on mark all night. He was an active contributor to the team’s offense – just as everyone expected he would be.

Expect Bedard to Have a Quick Trajectory into NHL Competence

Bedard’s debut met all the hype. I predict (who doesn’t really) that he’ll have a quick and positive trajectory into his NHL career. He showed his ability to challenge elite opposition and showed that he was fearless about figuring out the game on the fly. He got knocked down; he got back up. Sort of like Connor McDavid in both those ways.

Connor Bedard NHL debut game vs Penguins

Bedard will gain more experience (much needed) and confidence (if that’s possible) through the season. While it’s still only one game in, Bedard has shown the potential to be a game-changer for the Blackhawks.

The team seems both to rally around him and truly like him – old geezers like Nick Foligno and Corey Perry will help mentor him into the game and will enjoy doing so. This could be a fun season.

