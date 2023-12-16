Phil Kessel Drops Hint Regarding His Immediate NHL Future

According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic, Phil Kessel is still interested in playing in the NHL this season, but instead of training on his own and waiting for a team to call, he’s making other moves. As per a report, Kessel is on the verge of joining another league.
LeBrun reports, “Free-agent Phil Kessel still awaiting an NHL opportunity and that door hasn’t closed. But in the meantime, hearing that he’s looking into maybe playing some games in Swiss League. Nothing decided yet.”
The move would allow Kessel to up his training in preparation of a possible NHL team calling. The more he gets into game action, the more up to speed he’ll be if and when signed. The downside is the possible injury risk. Games means contact and getting hurt likely means no NHL offer. But, he’s not gotten an offer yet and Kessel has the current Ironman streak. Missing games is not part of his resume.
Why Are Teams Waiting to Sign Kessel?
The fact that a team still hasn’t signed the consistent scorer is baffling to many. He had a relatively productive season for a player who can’t seem to find work. He’s been open to taking on almost any roel with any team and isn’t worried about his streak ending if he’s not in the lineup on a nightly basis. That teams don’t think he can help is odd.
Clearly, this isn’t about money. He just wants to play and that 32 teams haven’t given him a serious look likely means one team is going to come out all of this looking incredibly smart. Kessel had 14 goals last season in a lesser role. Take a look at some of the NHL rosters and the underachieving forwards on those rosters, he could have helped by now.
Next: Chychrun Shares Gruesome Photo Explaining Viral Video
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Oilers’ GM Reveals Trade Plans Ahead of Upcoming NHL Deadline
Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland hints a trade plan, emphasizing strategic moves in the...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Trade Talk On Coyotes’ Karel Vejmelka Picks Up, 2 Teams Linked
According to NHL insider Kevin Weekes, Karel Vejmelka is attracting attention from multiple teams...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 4 hours ago
Antti Raanta Placed on Waivers By Hurricanes, Oilers Among Fits
The Carolina Hurricanes placed goaltender Antti Raanta on waivers Saturday. A few teams look...
-
Dallas Stars/ 5 hours ago
Chychrun Shares Gruesome Photo Explaining Viral Video
Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun explains why a video of him going to the...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 6 hours ago
Canadiens Considering Trade of David Savard Ahead of Deadline
David Savard, a veteran defenseman with experience could fetch significant return as Montreal looks...
-
New York Islanders/ 1 day ago
Multiple Teams Interested in Returning Zach Parise
Zach Parise, 39, aims for an NHL return, drawing interest from teams eyeing Stanley...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs’ Ryan Reaves Suffers Awkward Injury
Toronto forward Ryan Reaves faces a significant setback after a game collision and subsequent...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Skinner Takes Accountability After Oilers’ Tough Loss to Tampa
Stuart Skinner takes blame for Oilers' loss but isn't the problem; questions arise over...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 2 days ago
Split with O’Hearn Comes as Wild Investigate Front Office Issues
It is being reported that the split between the Minnesota Wild and assistant GM...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames Panel Says Elias Lindholm Playing Like He Wants a Trade
Reports are Elias Lindholm is more intent on approving a trade out of Calgary...
Pingback: Phil Kessel Drops Hint Regarding His Immediate NHL Future Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey