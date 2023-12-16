Phil Kessel Drops Hint Regarding His Immediate NHL Future

According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic, Phil Kessel is still interested in playing in the NHL this season, but instead of training on his own and waiting for a team to call, he’s making other moves. As per a report, Kessel is on the verge of joining another league.

LeBrun reports, “Free-agent Phil Kessel still awaiting an NHL opportunity and that door hasn’t closed. But in the meantime, hearing that he’s looking into maybe playing some games in Swiss League. Nothing decided yet.”

Phil Kessel still waiting for NHL opportunity

The move would allow Kessel to up his training in preparation of a possible NHL team calling. The more he gets into game action, the more up to speed he’ll be if and when signed. The downside is the possible injury risk. Games means contact and getting hurt likely means no NHL offer. But, he’s not gotten an offer yet and Kessel has the current Ironman streak. Missing games is not part of his resume.

Why Are Teams Waiting to Sign Kessel?

The fact that a team still hasn’t signed the consistent scorer is baffling to many. He had a relatively productive season for a player who can’t seem to find work. He’s been open to taking on almost any roel with any team and isn’t worried about his streak ending if he’s not in the lineup on a nightly basis. That teams don’t think he can help is odd.

Clearly, this isn’t about money. He just wants to play and that 32 teams haven’t given him a serious look likely means one team is going to come out all of this looking incredibly smart. Kessel had 14 goals last season in a lesser role. Take a look at some of the NHL rosters and the underachieving forwards on those rosters, he could have helped by now.

