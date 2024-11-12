Cheveldayoff Praises Samberg and Perfetti in Jets’ Strong Start

Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff recently joined Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne to discuss the team’s standout players amid their impressive 14-1-0 start. Cheveldayoff highlighted young players like Dylan Samberg and Cole Perfetti, who have significantly contributed to the Jets’ success this season. Here’s a closer look at Cheveldayoff’s insights into these emerging talents and the team’s strong momentum.

Dylan Samberg Steps Up in New Role

Dylan Samberg has assumed a more significant role on the Jets’ blue line this season following Brenden Dillon‘s departure. Cheveldayoff noted that Samberg has seized this new opportunity to grow and prove his abilities. The GM said the Jets have always believed in Samberg’s potential. Now, with more ice time, he’s showing he can be a solid presence on defense.

Samberg’s improvement has been essential to the Jets’ strong start. His play and readiness for more responsibility have strengthened the Jets’ blue line.

Dylan Samberg and Cole Perfetti of the Winnipeg Jets

Cole Perfetti Has Made His Mark on the Jets’ Success

Cheveldayoff also praised Cole Perfetti, another young player whose development has been notable. Perfetti showed flashes of promise last year but faced lineup shifts that limited his chances. He’s taken advantage of his opportunities this season, consistently contributing to the offense.

Perfetti’s increasingly solid play has been a critical addition to the team. His confidence and effectiveness on the ice have quickly established him as a core player, adding valuable depth to the lineup.

The Jets’ Established Stars Are Still Setting the Standard

Cheveldayoff didn’t focus on the younger players. He also highlighted veterans like Kyle Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Mark Scheifele. These players accepted Cheveldayoff’s challenge to improve. They came into the 2024-25 season stronger and more motivated, which has played a significant role in the Jets’ success.

Cheveldayoff noted that Captain Adam Lowry has been a steady leader for the team. Lowry sets a high bar for accountability and work ethic, both on and off the ice, and he encourages the same from teammates.

Last Season’s “Unfinished Business” Drives the Team

Cheveldayoff shared that many players felt the team had “unfinished business” after last season’s sudden exit from the playoffs. They wanted to come back even better able to achieve their goals. They haven’t just been talking about improvement; they’ve been showing it on the ice this season.

This sense of purpose has fueled the team’s early teams. The players’ commitment to improving and reaching “that next step” is evident in their record-breaking start.

The Bottom Line: What Lies Ahead for the Jets?

Cheveldayoff sees a team with talent and determination. Young players like Samberg and Perfetti have stepped up, while the Jets’ veterans have pushed themselves to new levels. With this blend of rising talents and experienced leaders, the Jets are well-prepared for a strong season.

If they keep this intensity, they could be a powerful contender in the playoffs. This group is motivated by a shared mission, and they look ready to finish what they started.

