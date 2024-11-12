The Winnipeg Jets have claimed goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche and assigned him to their AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose. The move was the result of a unique waiver situation that allowed them to reacquire Kahkonen as the first-place team in the NHL, but the only club to make a waiver claim.

ROSTER MOVES: The Winnipeg Jets have claimed goaltender Kaapo Käkhönen off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche and assigned him to the Manitoba Moose



Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the Jets were the lone team to submit a claim, giving them the right to send Kähkönen directly to the Moose. The Finnish netminder is well-regarded for his impressive AHL track record, boasting a 42-22-11 record, a 2.45 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage, and 13 shutouts in 75 appearances. His previous success includes being named AHL Goaltender of the Year during his time with the Iowa Wild.

Kähkönen’s journey has been unconventional, having been claimed and waived multiple times despite his evident talent. Last season, he recorded a .923 save percentage with the New Jersey Devils, excelling in high-danger situations, where he ranked fourth among 69 eligible goalies.

Khakonen Waiver Claim Wasn’t the Only Winnipeg Jets News

In related news, the Jets placed defenseman Logan Stanley on injured reserve retroactive to November 9 due to a mid-body injury. He’ll miss the team’s three-game road trip but could return once Winnipeg wraps up its travels.

