Vegas Golden Knights
Carter Hart To Sign 2-Year Deal With Vegas, Despite Petition
Carter Hart will likely sign a two-year deal with the Vegas Golden Knights. Discover more about this potential signing.
It sounds like former Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart will sign a two-year deal with the Vegas Golden Knights. While the agreement can’t be officially registered with the NHL until October 15th, several sources are confirming that Vegas is where Hart will land, likely on a deal worth just over $2 million per season.
Interestingly, the news is surfacing as a petition is being circulated among Golden Knights fans in an attempt to halt the signing. As of this writing, it has more than 250 signatures.
Chris Johnston offered an update on all five players that were acquitted of sexual abuse allegations inthe Team Canada trial and recently wrote in a column for The Athletic:
“Hart appears closest to signing a contract, with the Vegas Golden Knights almost certain to be the eventual destination for the 27-year-old goaltender, according to league sources. Hart received interest from multiple NHL teams and is drawn to the opportunity to play for a contender in a situation where he’d likely end up sharing the crease with Adin Hill.”
Part of the reason the team might not have made anything known on October 1 is that that date is a “somber day for the organization as it marks the anniversary of the 2017 mass killing of 58 people on the Las Vegas Strip.”
It makes sense that the team didn’t want to draw attention away from the tragedy and loss, while promoting the signing of a player who may not be universally welcomed. There are plenty of fans who still believe Hart and the others should not be allowed to rejoin the NHL.
