Montreal Canadiens
Luke Hughes Deal Sets Stage for Fascinating Lane Hutson Contract Talks
Explore the impact of Luke Hughes’ contract on Lane Hutson’s future with the Canadiens and what it means for his value.
The New Jersey Devils’ recent contract extension with Luke Hughes—a seven-year deal worth $9 million annually—is getting attention, not just because he’s now the highest-paid Hughes brother, but because he may set a precedent for another, young, top-tier defenseman in Lane Hutson.
Both players are coming off their entry-level contracts, and their situations share similarities. Hutson, who is projected to be a massive NHL star and one of the big names on the Canadiens’ blue line for years to come, will see the Hughes’ contract and wonder what he’s worth.
On the surface, the Canadiens may think that a $9 million deal for Hughes means something similar for Hutson, but it might not be that simple.
Who Benefits Most from the Hughes Deal: Hutson or the Canadiens?
The Canadiens aren’t in the same urgent position as the Devils were with Luke Hughes. However, timing is crucial to securing the right deal with Hutson. Another impressive season will only raise Hutson’s stock. A step back will allow the Canadiens to get a better deal.
Waiting too long to finalize Hutson’s contract could cost the Canadiens millions. Signing him too early could backfire, and the Habs could overspend. Some NHL insiders wonder if the Canadiens were to offer something to Hutson in the range of eight years at $10 million annually, would he jump at it? Remember, an eighth year brings the AAV up, as it did when the Devils offered Hughes six years by $8 million and his camp said no.
Some might argue that Hutson is already ahead of Hughes, and his rookie season gives him a strong case to hold out and ask for a home run contract. Ranked among the NHL’s Top 50 players by Sportsnet, he recorded one of the most prolific campaigns ever for a rookie defenseman. Hutson finished as the team’s top scorer in the playoffs and led in assists, setting an NHL franchise record.
But, what does a down season compared to his rookie campaign do to his contract numbers?
Sources suggest that the Canadiens may be weighing that consideration and gambling he can’t possibly have the same results, thus bringing his cost down. However, anything close to his rookie numbers would put the Canadiens in some expensive territory long-term, especially if the cap continues to rise as projected or more. Delaying could risk having to pay a steeper price, and certainly more than Hughes’ new deal.
Next: Demidov Injury Update Following Fiery Canadiens–Senators Clash
