Carter Hart Down to a “Working Number of Suitors”

According to Chris Johnston of The Athletic, Carter Hart has started to eliminate teams from the running in terms of his NHL comeback. Johnston writes, “Hart is down to a working number of suitors, with the Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights and one or two other teams among those still in the mix, according to league sources.”

Hart is zeroing in on potential NHL landing spots as he prepares to finalize a contract next week. Hart, 27, brings experience, having appeared in 227 NHL games—the most of any active goalie his age except Dallas’ Jake Oettinger. His priority is joining a team that offers both a clear path to playing time and a competitive environment. Vegas, with its tandem of Adin Hill and Akira Schmid, and Carolina, with goaltenders Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov, fit that profile.

Carter Hart Flyers out

Several teams have already stepped aside. The Philadelphia Flyers, Hart’s original NHL club, opted not to re-engage, while Edmonton and Utah have also ruled themselves out. Hart’s representative has emphasized the desire for a fresh start after the past year and a half, which included a high-profile legal case.

Johnston adds that Hart is expected to sign a two-year deal, possibly spend time on a conditioning stint in the AHL, and return to NHL action in early December.

The Hurricanes have also been linked to interest in Michael McLeod, a free-agent winger who was among the five players acquitted in the Hockey Canada trial.

Next: 3 RFA Contract Stalemates Turning South: McTavish, Evangelista, Hughes