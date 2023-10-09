According to Elliotte Friedman, the Vancouver Canucks are potentially shifting the narrative a bit when it comes to the future of Elias Pettersson in Vancouver. After an interview where he said he wanted to see how the season shaped out before signing a long-term commitment with the team, Friedman is suggesting that Pettersson’s uncertainty has given the organization a reason for pause.

It was believed the Canucks were ready and willing to give the dynamic forward a huge long-term deal, but Pettersson wasn’t sure he wanted to sign up if the Canucks weren’t going to be competitive. The NHL insider is now saying that the Canucks are responding less than favorably.

He noted in his recent 32 Thoughts podcast that once Pettersson went public with his desire to wait, the organization felt like that might have been a shot across the bow. He noted, “Since Pettersson came out and said ‘I’m not sure yet’, I think the Canucks have also kind of indicated, you know what, ‘We’re not sure yet either.'” He added, “If there is any doubt that Pettersson wants to make a commitment, I’m not convinced that they want to make a commitment. So this will be a fascinating development.”

Could This All Lead to Pettersson Trade Talks?

This is not great news for the Canucks if Pettersson remains non-committal. The longer this drags out, the more likely the Canucks grow bitter about the fact he’s not fully on board. At the very least, the more concerned they become that this doesn’t all pan out. That could lead to trade chatter and rumors about his future with the team. And, if the Canucks want to get the best possible return for him, they’ll need to start conversing with teams sooner than later to get the best leverage.

The hope here is that this doesn’t get ugly. If the season goes south in a hurry, trade talk could begin rather quickly.

