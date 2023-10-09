Oilers’ Lavoie, Gleason, and Pederson All Clear Waivers

Edmonton Oilers prospect winger Raphael Lavoie, along with veteran forward Lane Pederson and defenseman Ben Gleason, have cleared waivers on Monday. This news comes as a relief to much of the Oilers fan base. There was concern on Sunday as the organization made waiver choices, mostly based on unexpected injuries and salary cap complications. Lavoie specifically was the player fans thought might be lost.

Fortunately, the moves all panned out for the Oilers. In fact, these same concerned fans could see a couple of these players early on in the season.

Oilers Don’t Lose Key Prospect as Lavoie Clears

Lavoie, a 23-year-old power forward, showcased his potential last season with an impressive AHL performance, tallying 25 goals and 45 points. Many fans expected him to secure a spot on the opening night roster, but due to roster constraints and Markus Niemelainen’s injury, he was waived, ultimately going unclaimed.

Raphael Lavoie on waivers for the Oilers

There was true concern that Edmonton might lose a player they’d spent time developing. But, with so many others on waivers and many NHL teams in the same tight salary cap situation as Edmonton, he cleared. He could be called back up as early as opening night if the Oilers have a roster spot for him.

And, Lavoie can come up and down between the AHL and NHL without the need for waivers again, as long as he doesn’t play 10 cumulative games with the Oilers or is on the NHL roster for 30 days since the time of his most recent call-up. This will be useful for short-term injury situations or until they know for sure he’s going to stick on the NHL roster.

Gleason and Pederson Clear As Well

Gleason, relatively unknown to Oilers fans before the preseason, pleasantly surprised with his steady defensive play and offensive skills. His successful waiver clearance highlights the Oilers’ pro-scouting department’s keen eye for identifying valuable depth pieces. Gleason will continue honing his skills with the Condors, positioning himself as a prime candidate for NHL call-ups when the need arises.

Lane Pederson, a recent addition to the Oilers, signed a two-year deal in July. His journey between the NHL and AHL has been notable and fans are eager to see if he can make a significant impact this season. Pederson remains a strong contender for the fourth-line position, adding depth and versatility to the Oilers’ roster.

Despite the initial concerns, these developments provide the Oilers with valuable options and depth as they prepare for the upcoming season. These may not have been the moves GM Ken Holland wanted to make, but they worked.

