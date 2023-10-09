Fraser Minten Earns Spot on Maple Leafs Opening Night Roster

19-year-old forward Fraser Minten has secured a spot on the Toronto Maple Leafs’ opening night roster. The news came directly from Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving, who informed Minten of his NHL debut scheduled for the upcoming season. Minten’s remarkable performance during the preseason, where he consistently turned heads, ultimately led to this significant opportunity.

During Monday’s Leafs practice, Minten showcased his skills by centering a line alongside Matthew Knies and Calle Järnkrok, further emphasizing the team’s confidence in his abilities. While this achievement marks a significant milestone in Minten’s young career, there’s a possibility that this opportunity could be temporary, depending on his performance. The Leafs might give him a brief stint, allowing for nine games before a contract slide, providing Minten with a taste of NHL action.

For Minten, this achievement represents a dream come true. Reflecting on his journey, he expressed his excitement, stating, “It’s been a dream of mine since I’ve been alive.” His inclusion on the opening night roster could make him only the second teenager since Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner in the 2016-17 season to debut for the Leafs.

Fraser Minten Maple Leafs opening night

For the Leafs, this decision likely means that William Nylander is being moved back to the wing, and the experiment to try him at center is over. As for who gets the fourth-line center slot, Leafs fans are awaiting news to see if Noah Gregor has officially earned a contract after coming to camp on a professional tryout.

Minten Earned His Spot on the Leafs Opening Night Roster

Although Minten may not boast the flashy playing style of some of his predecessors, his consistent and exceptional performance throughout the NHL preseason has highlighted his potential. Demonstrating a professional demeanor and a strong two-way presence on the ice, Minten has already made a significant impact, setting the stage for what could be a standout season both for him and the Maple Leafs.

