Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-1 Win vs. the Capitals

The Toronto Maple Leafs traveled to Washington to face off against the Capitals on Tuesday night. When the game was finished, they took away with a 4-1 win. The team has now improved its early season record to 4-2.

Despite the one-sided score in favor of the Maple Leafs, the game was far more competitive. According to advanced stats, the Capitals had 73% of the expected goals and 63% of the high-danger scoring chances. They outshot the Maple Leafs in all three periods. These statistics only highlight the critical role Joseph Woll played in getting the win.

Here are my key takeaways from the game.

Takeaway One: Joseph Woll Was Outstanding

You’d think that when the score is 4-1 the winning team would have dominated the game. Not last night. It was Joseph Woll who dominated. He was the standout player for the Maple Leafs for the second consecutive game.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs

After his incredible relief performance against the Tampa Bay Lightning, he did it again. This time he stopped 36 of the 37 shots he faced against the Capitals. Over the past two games, Woll has saved 63 out of 64 shots, including numerous high-danger scoring chances. On the season, he now boasts an impressive 0.957 save percentage and a 1.44 goals-against average.

Let me say it again, Woll was amazing and out-goalied a hard-working Washington team.

Takeaway Two: Morgan Rielly Had His First Goal of the Season

Morgan Rielly opened the scoring with his first goal of the season, which was also the first goal scored by anyone on the Maple Leafs’ blue line. It came on a power play when he snuck down low beside goalie Darcy Kuemper to wrist home a nice pass from fellow defenseman Timothy Liljegren.

Rielly also added an assist on John Tavares’ goal. That was the team’s second goal of the game and the eventual game-winner. Rielly now has put up five points (one goal and four assists) during the Maple Leafs’ first six games.

Takeaway Three: Three Forward Guns Blazed Last Night

After going three games without a point, Auston Matthews finally broke his dry spell by recording his first assist of the season. He sent a really good 120-foot stretch pass to William Nylander resulting in a goal. It was his first assist of the season. Matthews also scored a goal on his only shot in the game. He now stands with eight points for the season – seven goals and one assist.

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs

As noted, William Nylander’s goal came on Matthews’ great pass. He now has five goals and five assists, totaling ten points in six games. He’s tied for the team lead in scoring at 10 points. That’s the same as John Tavares.

Tavares also scored a great tip-in goal on Rielly’s pass/shot in the second period. Tavares has ten points (on three goals and seven assists) over his first six games this season.

What’s Next?

The Maple Leafs will continue their road trip as they head to Dallas to face the 4-0-1 Stars on Thursday night. The starting goaltender for the Maple Leafs in that game is yet to be determined – however, I think coach Keefe might choose to ride Woll once again.

With three more games remaining in October, including games against the Nashville Predators and the Los Angeles Kings, the Maple Leafs have an opportunity to have a winning record in October for the first time in three seasons if they win just one of those three games.

