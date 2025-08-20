Canucks Cool on Popular UFA, Exploring Trade Market for Center

The Vancouver Canucks appear to be cooling their pursuit of unrestricted free agent Jack Roslovic, according to sources familiar with the team’s thinking. While Roslovic was once considered a potential solution for Vancouver’s need down the middle, the club has concluded he likely isn’t the full-time answer.

Thomas Drance of The Athletic notes:

“At this point, from what I can gather from senior club sources informed about the organization’s thinking on the matter, the Canucks have cooled significantly on the prospect of adding Roslovic as an unrestricted free agent at this point. Vancouver is still in the market to land a centre, but the trade market is viewed as a more likely and realistic route of addressing the club’s greatest remaining need.”

Drance explains that management held meetings with new head coach Adam Foote, and the Canucks have developed confidence in the short-term stability provided by a healthy Filip Chytil and the late-season emergence of Aatu Räty. With those options, management feels the team can stay in control at center without immediately adding a free-agent option like Roslovic.

Jack Roslovic UFA NHL

Canucks Still Would Like To Eventually Upgrade at Center

That said, Vancouver remains in the market for a center, looking for opportunities to improve their depth at the position. Viewing the trade route as a more realistic path, sources indicate the club would pull the trigger today on a trade for a credible middle-six center, even one with a defensive focus.

The Canucks may need to wait until early October—consistent with past trade timelines—to land reinforcements, but management appears comfortable betting on its current depth in the meantime. “That’s the timeline that we’ll be monitoring closely in the weeks and months to come,” writes Drance.

