Quinn Hughes to the Devils?: Scribes Hints Trade a Real Possibility

James Mirtle of The Athletic was recently asked if rumors of Quinn Hughes winding up in New Jersey were based on any sort of truth. As part of a recent mailbag post, Mirtle responded that they could be and that a move to New Jersey feels like a natural fit for Hughes.

He writes, “With huge question marks around Elias Pettersson and Thatcher Demko, the ceiling feels too low to compete with the real contenders in the West.” He added, “If you’re Hughes, indisputably now one of the best players in the league and with two years left on your deal, it feels natural to wonder about your future if this Canucks team isn’t going to break through and win.”

Quinn Hughes trade to New Jersey Devils gaining steam?

Canucks President Jim Rutherford brought up the Hughes-to-Jersey talk at a media conference a few months ago. It was unprovoked and surprising, but the comments sent Canucks fans into a bit of a tailspin, many wondering why Rutherford would put that scenario out into the world. Was this something Hughes had hinted at? Is it something the Canucks are preparing for?

Nobody seemed to know, but it was too late. Rutherford had already hinted that Quinn might want to play with his brothers, Jack and Luke.

Quinn Hughes Trade Talk Clearly Isn’t Going Away

Speculation is mounting around Quinn Hughes and his future. Vancouver finished 18th last season with 90 points, and uncertainty around Elias Pettersson and Thatcher Demko leaves the team unlikely to contend with the West’s elite clubs. With two years left on his contract, Hughes—now one of the league’s top defensemen—may be weighing his options if the Canucks fail to take a significant step forward.

Meanwhile, the Devils would undoubtedly love to add one of the NHL’s best defensemen. And, Mirtle argues they’ll have the cap space and flexibility to do so.

If Hughes wants to join his brothers, New Jersey could be the perfect landing spot. By 2027–28, the Devils are projected to have around $62 million in cap space, with major contracts expiring and key prospects like Seamus Casey and Anton Silayev ready to make an impact. Even a $15 million-plus deal for Hughes would be manageable alongside cost-controlled stars. And, in any trade with Vancouver, there would clearly be salary going back the other way to give the Canucks something that would help their roster.

The Devils’ defensive depth and future flexibility make them well-positioned to add Hughes. Mirtle writes, “I don’t really see the downside, to be honest; the Devils are fortunate that a perennial Norris Trophy candidate likely has them at the top of his to-go list.”

Next: Canucks Cool on Popular UFA, Exploring Trade Market for Center