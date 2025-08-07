Vancouver Canucks
Pettersson Bulks Up, Calls for “Revenge Season” in 2025-26
‘I Want Revenge’: Vancouver Canucks star Elias Pettersson is eyeing a redemption season after a disappointing 2024-25 campaign.
Elias Pettersson is looking to bounce back — and he wants revenge.
Speaking at Sweden’s Olympic orientation camp, the Vancouver Canucks’ star forward didn’t mince words when reflecting on his underwhelming 2024-25 season. “I’m not happy with last season,” he admitted. “I want revenge.”
It’s a bold declaration from the 26-year-old, who is feeling the pressure of a massive eight-year, $92.8 million contract, the sting of being labeled part of the cause of drama with J.T. Miller, and a star who didn’t show up when needed most. Pettersson managed just 45 points in 64 games before injuries sidelined him for the final stretch. That followed an 89-point campaign the year prior and a career-best 102 points in 2022-23 — proof that the talent is there, even if last season raised eyebrows.
Injury setbacks were partially to blame, but the Canucks’ were a mess most of last season. They had locker room issues; the coach bolted to become the bench boss of the Philadelphia Flyers, and the GM and President seemed to hint that the team’s other big star, Quinn Hughes, might eventually have his sights set on joining his brothers in New Jersey. The disappointing playoff miss only compounded frustrations.
Pettersson Is Healthy and Taking a New Approach This Offseason
Now, Pettersson is focused on a full reset, both mentally and physically. “I’ve put on some muscle,” he said. “I’ve been healthy and able to practice at full speed.”
Fans on social media have rallied behind his comments, with one post even comparing his “revenge arc” to LeBron James.
Pettersson’s role is also evolving. As one of the Canucks’ veterans, he’s embracing leadership, especially for younger Swedish teammates like Jonathan Lekkerimäki. “I’m trying to lead by example… but I know I can be a better leader.”
With the team adding Evander Kane and locking in Brock Boeser long-term, Pettersson believes something special is brewing in Vancouver.
If his offseason commitment and fire are any indication, 2025-26 might be his most motivated season yet. And if the Canucks get the vintage Pettersson back, they might be a threat to the rest of a stacked Pacific Division.
