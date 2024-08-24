Canadiens Expected To Take A Step After Laine Acquisition

The offseason for the Montreal Canadiens was relatively quiet until they made a splash by acquiring Patrik Laine. The Finnish sniper was having a rough time as a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets and will finally get the change of scenery that he needs.

The Canadiens’ are already building an elite forward core headlined by Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Juraj Slafkovsky. It’s also worth noting that the average age for their top six is 23, which is super young. The future is bright for this team and adding Laine to the mix only strengthens them. However, Laine’s success is mainly dependent on whether or not his health stays in check and if he properly adjusts to Martin St. Louis‘ playing system.

Patrik Laine to Canadiens

Regardless, his addition only adds to a team that is expected to make major strides this season.

Transitioning Out Of The Rebuild With Laine On Board

While it’s likely the Canadiens won’t qualify for the playoffs, it doesn’t mean that expectations aren’t still there. Montreal’s rebuild has been admirable, but for it to be declared a success, the team needs to show considerable progress, whether it’s in the standings or through player performances.

Another top-five pick wouldn’t be in the best interest of the Canadiens. The team had a solid 2024 NHL Draft where they selected a promising star in Ivan Demidov fifth overall. Now it’s time to transition towards the next step where they look to become competitive in a tough Atlantic Division.

Laine certainly will help with that. This is a player who at one point was considered to be one of the best young goal scorers in today’s NHL. Ever since he was drafted, Laine was best known for putting the puck in the net and recording elite offensive numbers. Frankly, his time in Columbus was plagued with injuries and off-ice issues. Laine getting the chance to reset his career on an emerging young team is exactly what the doctor ordered.

Canadiens Could Experience Challenges That Come With Increased Expectations

GM Kent Hughes has done a great job in attempting to rebuild this Canadiens team. Now with heightened expectations, his moves will be put to the test.

Obviously, it starts with Laine. While his talent is undeniable, there are still questions about his consistency and health. The coaching staff will have the task of integrating Laine into a position where he can be his best.

Focus will also be put on players like Caufield and Slafkovsky to see if they can take the next step. Slafkovsky had a promising 2023-24 season where he scored 20 goals and 50 points as a 20-year-old. Will he be able to reach a new level? Caufield also had a career year with some believing there’s even more in the tank for him to reach higher totals. There are also emerging blue-liners such as Lane Hutson and Kaiden Guhle who are starting to make a name for themselves. Core players leading the way will be huge if Montreal seeks to hit higher levels this season.

There’s also the media. Playing in a huge Canadian market is certainly not for everyone and Montreal is among the bigger markets in which to test your patience. The media is notoriously demanding and intense where every detail is heavily scrutinized and examined. This includes coaching tactics, plays on the ice, and game results. Coming from a smaller market in Columbus, Laine is going to experience culture shock playing for an original six franchise. If he can handle the scrutiny and bounce back to an elite level, Laine will be a fan favorite and a potential piece for the future.

The acquisition of Laine is certainly a gamble, but Montreal’s management believes that he can be a piece that helps their progression. With about a month to go until the start of the regular season, fans are eager to see how Laine fits into their future success.

