Ty Emberson Has Inside Track to Land Roster Spot on Oilers

Despite recent rumors that the Edmonton Oilers are looking for additional blue-line help, one insider wonders if the team already has what it needs in-house. Ty Emberson was acquired in the trade that saw Cody Ceci go to the San Jose Sharks. While most Oiler fans don’t know Emberson well, Oilers’ head coach Kris Knoblauch does and that could give him an inside track to a roster spot.
Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer posted on Friday:
“I have a sneaking suspicion that Ty Emberson may turn out to be a bit of a surprise for the Edmonton Oilers. Had a successful season with Kris Knoblauch in 2022-23. Played some tough minutes in San Jose. A lock for me to start in EDM and also be a part of the PK.”
That’s some solid praise for a player the Oilers are apparently trying to find an upgrade for. With rumors this week that the Oilers are considering PTOs and the UFA market to add another defenseman, it sounds like a spot for Emberson isn’t guaranteed. But, according to Stauffer, he might have the best shot to secure a regular role.
It sounds like the exact type of defenseman the Oilers need. With sneaky skills that have gone overlooked, he has the potential to be a top-four defenseman on a contending team.
Could Emeberson Be Nurse’s New Partner?
If Edmonton has someone who posts solid underlying numbers against elite players, Emberson could be a fit on the second-pair right side with Darnell Nurse. At the very least, he’ll get a look and the chance to keep that spot instead of having to win it. Emberson is said to have a strong defensive game and solid puck-moving skills. He won’t wow you offensively, but he’s reliable and consistent.
Emberson said of his own game. “I’m a solid, two-way defender, who gets the puck up to the forwards. [Penalty killing] is a big part of my game where I can block shots. That’s what I can bring to the table.”
Talk that GM Stan Bowman is looking at a right-shot defenseman might be a backup plan to Emberson getting the first look.
Next: Oilers Confirmed to Want Right-Shot Defensemen In UFA Market
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Ty Emberson Has Inside Track to Land Roster Spot on Oilers
Newly-Acquired defenseman Ty Emberson has the inside track to land a roster spot on...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 6 hours ago
Canadiens Expected To Take A Step After Laine Acquisition
Patrik Laine was a huge add to the Canadiens forward core. Will his addition...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Confirmed to Want Right-Shot Defensemen In UFA Market
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly on the lookout for a right-shot defenseman in the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
NHL Network Reveals Top 20 Centres: McDavid and Draisaitl Shine
NHL Network has unveiled their ranking list for the top 20 centers in the...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Rutger McGroarty Traded by the Jets to the Penguins
The Winnipeg Jets have reportedly traded top prospect Rutger McGroarty to the Pittsburgh Penguins...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Former Oilers Named as New Targets Following Big Blue Line Losses
With significant losses on their blue line this summer, are the Oilers looking at...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Could Murray Be the Surprise of the 2024-25 Maple Leafs Season?
The Toronto Maple Leafs have a couple of potentially solid young goalies. But how...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Edmonton Oilers’ Line Combinations: What to Expect in 2024-25
As the offseason drama slows the Edmonton Oilers 2024-25 roster will have quite a...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 3 days ago
Blue Jackets Secure Cole Sillinger with Affordable 2-Year Extension
The Columbus Blue Jackets extend center Cole Sillinger with a two-year, $4.5 million deal,...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Calgary Flames 2024-2025: What to Expect This Season
As new faces and more youth enter the lineup, what will fans expect from...