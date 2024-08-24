Ty Emberson Has Inside Track to Land Roster Spot on Oilers

Despite recent rumors that the Edmonton Oilers are looking for additional blue-line help, one insider wonders if the team already has what it needs in-house. Ty Emberson was acquired in the trade that saw Cody Ceci go to the San Jose Sharks. While most Oiler fans don’t know Emberson well, Oilers’ head coach Kris Knoblauch does and that could give him an inside track to a roster spot.

Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer posted on Friday:

“I have a sneaking suspicion that Ty Emberson may turn out to be a bit of a surprise for the Edmonton Oilers. Had a successful season with Kris Knoblauch in 2022-23. Played some tough minutes in San Jose. A lock for me to start in EDM and also be a part of the PK.”

That’s some solid praise for a player the Oilers are apparently trying to find an upgrade for. With rumors this week that the Oilers are considering PTOs and the UFA market to add another defenseman, it sounds like a spot for Emberson isn’t guaranteed. But, according to Stauffer, he might have the best shot to secure a regular role.

It sounds like the exact type of defenseman the Oilers need. With sneaky skills that have gone overlooked, he has the potential to be a top-four defenseman on a contending team.

Ty Emberson Oilers

Could Emeberson Be Nurse’s New Partner?

If Edmonton has someone who posts solid underlying numbers against elite players, Emberson could be a fit on the second-pair right side with Darnell Nurse. At the very least, he’ll get a look and the chance to keep that spot instead of having to win it. Emberson is said to have a strong defensive game and solid puck-moving skills. He won’t wow you offensively, but he’s reliable and consistent.

Emberson said of his own game. “I’m a solid, two-way defender, who gets the puck up to the forwards. [Penalty killing] is a big part of my game where I can block shots. That’s what I can bring to the table.”

Talk that GM Stan Bowman is looking at a right-shot defenseman might be a backup plan to Emberson getting the first look.

