Insider Talks Flyers Potential Interest in Canadiens’ Arber Xhekaj

Elliotte Friedman spoke about a possible link between the Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens on Monday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts podcast. During the show, he and co-host Jeff Marek got into a conversation about a report Friedman made on Saturday suggesting the Canadiens were shooting down trade offers for Arber Xhekaj. That doesn’t mean teams aren’t still interested.
Among the teams Friedman is linking to the defenseman, the NHL insider said, “I wouldn’t be surprised if Philly was one of those teams, I don’t know if it was a (Cutter) Gauthier deal or something else, but it makes a lot of sense.” He adds, “If Xhekaj is not going to be a Canadien, man he’s a Flyer.” He says he thinks the Flyers are one of the teams kicking tires, but to date, the Canadiens have said no.
Friedman reported during the Saturday Headlines segment on Hockey Day in Canada.
“From what I’ve heard a number of teams have called Montreal and said, ‘well since he’s down there, does that mean you’re opinion on him has changed and he could be available?’ I understand from Montreal it’s been a flat ‘no’ about Xhekaj, and there have been a couple of teams that have asked.”
Canadiens Should At Least Talk to the Flyers
Montreal currently has depth on the blue line. With Mike Matheson, David Savard, Kaiden Guhle, Struble, Jordan Harris, Johnathan Kovacevic and Justin Barron and Logan Mailloux, the Canadiens could potentially afford to trade Xhekaj if the offer is strong.
Xhekaj continues to dominate in the AHL — he has 11 pts in 17 games — a guy like him could be worth every penny if he finds his game again at the NHL level. He brings a ton of intangibles and his style of right up the alley of the Flyers. In addition, the Flyers have been an active team on the trade market this season. They added Jamie Drysdale and if they were able to swing a deal for another young and talented defenseman, it would be a huge swing for their blue line.
Next: Oilers Might Have Another Addition Coming Beyond Corey Perry
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Jack Campbell Finding His Game for Oilers in Bakersfield
Edmonton Oilers' Jack Campbell is playing well for the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Numerous Additional Sources Say Corey Perry Deal to Oilers Done
Multiple sources are now confirming Corey Perry to the Oilers a done deal, announcement...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Reportedly On Verge of Signing Corey Perry
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly on the verge of signing UFA forward Corey Perry....
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Canucks Prioritize Top-Six Forward at Deadline: 5 Names in Mind
It is being reported that the Vancouver Canucks will prioritize landing a top-six forward...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Missed On a Big-Ticket Defenseman This Season
Before signing William Nylander to a long-term contract, it is being reported that the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
ESPN’s P.K. Subban Blasted For Brutal Take On Oilers’ Recent Success
ESPN analyst and former NHL defenseman P.K. Subban being called out for a brutally...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs Thinking About a Total Roster Reset [Report]
Elliotte Friedman believes the Toronto Maple Leafs are rethinking their entire NHL Trade Deadline...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Senators Sign Shane Pinto to 1-Yr, $775K Contract
The Ottawa Senators Sign Shane Pinto to 1-Year, $775K Contract: this will help the...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Jets: 3 Trade Candidates as Winnipeg’s GM Approaches Deadline
Who are the Winnipeg Jets top 3 Trade candidates to be moved as the...
-
Boston Bruins/ 4 days ago
Wild Patrice Bergeron Return Rumor to Bruins Sparks Debate
Despite conversation on a popular podcast about it, multiple sources are denying any possibility...