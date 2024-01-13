The Montreal Canadiens are not going to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. As a result, general manager Kent Hughes will soon be shifting his complete focus. The goal will be how to improve the future of his franchise. Who are the Canadiens Top 4 trade candidates ahead of the 2024 NHL Deadline?

Hughes won’t be shy and multiple moves are expected in Montreal. The Canadiens are looking to become a staple in the playoff picture as early as next season. That means making moves today. There’s some untouchables on their roster, however Hughes is open to getting creative and refreshing his team. Here’s four trade candidates to watch out for as the Canadiens look to re-tool ahead of the deadline:

Sean Monahan

Target #1 for a lot of teams is Sean Monahan. He is a pending free agent who is having a great season and making minimal against the cap. The Brampton, ON native has recorded 24 points in 41 games this season and is owed just $1.98 million against the cap. He does not hold any trade protection.

Sean Monahan Canadiens trade rumors

Monahan is going to be at the top of contending team’s lists. He’s a versatile forward who can play down the middle, and on the wing, if needed. He has playoff experience with 21 points in 30 postseason games and has managed to stay healthy for the majority of this season after fighting off a slew of injuries over the course of his career. Expect Monahan to get moved and for a significant price.

Tanner Pearson

Another veteran forward who has been around the block, Tanner Pearson is currently on the IR with an upper-body injury. He should be back sometime in February ahead of the deadline. He’s also a pending free agent, however making almost double what Monahan is, at $3.25 million. Pearson has a seven-team modified no-trade clause and will have some say in the matter.

In his first season in Montreal, the 31-year-old has recorded just four goals and eight points in 27 games. He’ll be more of a depth option for contending teams and someone who could slot in on the third line. He could potentially fill in higher in the lineup should an injury occur.

Montreal will have to retain some salary in any deal involving the oft-injured forward, and could sweeten their return significantly by doing so. Likely a mid-round pick or mid-level prospect heading back to the Habs here.

Jake Allen

The goalie market is taking a beating around the NHL as there’s been several starters go down with injury this week. Jake Allen remains one of the best available goalies on the market. He is the type of veteran who could provide some serious depth as a 1-B option.

Jake Allen Montreal Canadiens NHL Trade Talk

The Edmonton Oilers poked their heads around and apparently those talks aren’t dead just yet. There’s also the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes to consider. Allen has a decorated resume, he’s signed through next season at $3.8 million, and he has submitted a list of seven teams to Hughes who he doesn’t want to be traded to. Allen is very likely to get dealt ahead of the trade deadline. If packaged with Monahan, a deal could land the Habs a couple of serious assets heading into next season.

David Savard

One Canadien who has received the most calls on is apparently right-handed defenseman David Savard. He like Allen, is signed through next season, as Savard is owed $3.5 million. He does not have any trade protection and there’s already been a ton of speculation that the Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs have contacted the Habs about a deal.

Savard has registered 10 points in 19 games this season since returning from injury. He is someone who is battle tested, can play in all situations, and has added a newfound offensive spark to his game. 57 Stanley Cup Playoff games under his belt doesn’t hurt. Look for Hughes to try and cash in while Savard’s stock is sky high.

