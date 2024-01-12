The Detroit Red Wings enter Friday’s action with a 20-16-5 record. While some of the focus is on who the team might trade heading into the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, general manager Steve Yzerman has been following his ‘Yzerplan’. He has committed to development of young talent while trying to sprinkle in some experience throughout the past couple of offseasons.

The Wings went out and signed Patrick Kane earlier this season in an effort to show they are going for it. Turns out that may not have worked as the results haven’t been as expected since Kane joined the team. There’s likely going to be some tinkering in Motown if the Red Wings aren’t surely in playoff position in early March. Here’s four players to watch as potential trade candidates should Detroit struggle these next eight weeks:

Patrick Kane

Yes, Kane could be dealt. He has an agreement in place with Yzerman that if the Red Wings aren’t in a playoff position, Yzerman will work with Kane to find him a team to join for a Cup run. So far in 17 games, the future hall-of-famer has recorded 14 points and is starting to look like his old self again.

Patrick Kane Alex DeBrincat Red Wings

There was a lot of interest around the league in Kane before he signed in Detroit so Yzerman won’t have any issues facilitating a deal. The Dallas Stars were very interested, as were the Vegas Golden Knights, Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers. Kane is owed $2.7 million this season and will have all the say where he winds up.

Jonatan Berggren

A former second-round pick from 2018, Berggren has not been happy with the Red Wings organization and he and his agent have voice their displeasure a few times throughout the past six months. There was some speculation a deal was close last month, but nothing was announced.

Berggren is currently playing in the AHL and so far with the big club in 2023-24, has recorded five points in nine games. In the AHL, he’s over a point-a-game. He has spent a lot of time in the minors since being drafted and managed to record 28 points in 67 NHL games last season.

Expect to see Berggren given a change of scenery before March 8 as the Red Wings look to find a better situation for all involved. Considering he’s still just 23 years old, there’s going to be plenty of interest.

James Reimer

Alex Lyon has taken the bull by the horns and is now the #1 in Detroit, and Reimer is expected to be moved. Veteran goalies aren’t easy to come by, so there should be a market to get a deal done.

In 12 appearances this season, Reimer hasn’t been great, posting a 3.41 GAA and .889 Sv.%, however no team is going to turn to him to save their season and is likely interested in his services as a security blanket #3 should one of their starters go down with injury. The 35-year-old is owed $1.5 million against the cap this season and holds a seven-team no-trade clause. The LA Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers are looking for goaltender depth and could turn to one of the league’s good guys before the deadline.

David Perron

Veteran forwards with Cup experience are hard to come by and Perron could be one of the best available before early March. He’s a pending unrestricted free agent and if Yzerman caves and confirms the Wings aren’t buying this season, Perron could be ‘sold’ to the highest bidder.

David Perron Detroit Red Wings

So far in 35 games, Perron has recorded 17 points. He’s set to make $4.75 million against the cap and holds a 10-team modified no-trade clause. While the production hasn’t necessarily been there this season, Perron has 104 games of Stanley Cup experience under his belt including a Cup with the St Louis Blues.

One team to watch? The Nashville Predators. If the Predators continue to overachieve and manage to hold a playoff position leading up to the trade deadline, Perron could be on the Preds’ wish list as they look for more offense and ex-linemate Ryan O’Reilly would love to reunite with who he calls the best linemate he’s ever had.

