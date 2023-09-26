Calle Jarnkrok’s Absence Fuels Speculation of Maple Leafs Trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ preseason has been marked by a notable absence – Calle Jarnkrok, a versatile player who played a crucial role in the team’s lineup last season, has been conspicuously missing from practice squads and preseason games. This puzzling situation has ignited speculation about his future with the Maple Leafs, with some suggesting that a trade might be in the works.

Jarnkrok’s absence from practice and preseason games has raised eyebrows, prompting questions about whether he is dealing with an injury or a personal matter. The uncertainty surrounding his status, along with the organization’s need to address their salary cap issues, has fueled rumors of an impending trade, adding an element of intrigue to the Maple Leafs’ preseason preparations.

Calle Jarnkrok absent from practice



Maintenance day, per @LeafsPR



He also didn’t play in the pre-season games against Ottawa @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 26, 2023

TSN’s Mark Masters looked into Jarnkrok’s MIA status and while the Leafs’ public relations team referred to Jarnkrok’s absence as a “maintenance day,” the speculation has not subsided. Fans and analysts are left wondering about the undisclosed details of this situation, given that Jarnkrok did not participate in the preseason games against the Ottawa Senators.

Jarnkrok Would be a Player of Interest For Many NHL Teams

During the previous season, Jarnkrok is seen as somewhat of a “Swiss Army Knife” for his ability to adapt and excel on any of the team’s four lines. While he may not be the star on any one line, he plays a pivotal role in mitigating the impact of injuries or slumps by stepping in as a reliable replacement.

Calle Jarnkrok Maple Leafs trade rumors

The Maple Leafs are already facing salary cap challenges, and while they’ll be placing Matt Murray and Jake Muzzin on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), they may need to do more. With Jarnkrok carrying a $2.1 million cap hit, he could be an enticing option for several teams due to his versatility and ability to contribute effectively in various roles.

As the Maple Leafs grapple with their cap situation and make necessary roster adjustments, the enigma surrounding Calle Jarnkrok’s absence continues to captivate the attention of fans and pundits alike. Whether this leads to a trade or if there are undisclosed factors at play, one thing is clear – the Maple Leafs’ preseason is filled with intrigue and uncertainty.

