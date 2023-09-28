Conor Timmins Creating Roster Dilemma for Maple Leafs

In the midst of the NHL preseason, defenseman Conor Timmins is making waves and giving the Toronto Maple Leafs management plenty to ponder. Timmins, a promising prospect, has been dazzling fans and his own team with standout performances, challenging initial expectations for his role.
The highlight of Timmins’ preseason spectacle was undoubtedly his four-point display (2 goals, 2 assists) during the Kraft Hockeyville event, where he earned the first-star honors in front of an enthusiastic West Lorne crowd. This exceptional performance propelled his preseason point total to an impressive six points in just two games.
Timmins’ on-ice prowess hasn’t gone unnoticed by his teammates. Max Domi praised Timmins for his remarkable skills, especially his pinpoint pass that set up a breakaway opportunity. Sam Lafferty, equally impressed, described Timmins’ performance as “unbelievable” and a pleasure to watch, emphasizing the young defenseman’s standout abilities.
As Timmins continues to light up the preseason, the Maple Leafs management faces a dilemma. One option is to keep him on the roster for the regular season, recognizing his potential and offensive prowess. However, a riskier alternative involves placing Timmins on waivers, hoping that he goes unclaimed and can be assigned to the AHL. This second option, as some fans and analysts have expressed, carries uncertainty and hesitation, especially when you factor in how he’s played of late.
Will Klingberg’s Injury Open a Door for Timmins?
Timmins, initially acquired as a pending restricted free agent, signed a two-year extension with a $1.1 million cap hit under former GM Kyle Dubas. He’s been mostly an extra and a practice player for the Leafs since signing. Now, with Timmins no longer exempt from waivers, the Maple Leafs may have a difficult choice to make.
While unfortunate, news that something might be bothering John Klingberg potentially gives the Leafs a bit more time. It was said that something “tightened up” on Klingberg so he was pulled from the game. Timmins has already seized an opportunity once. Will he do so again?
As head coach Sheldon Keefe revealed, Klingberg’s early exit from an exhibition game was precautionary, but the extent of the injury remains uncertain, adding an extra layer of complexity to the Maple Leafs’ defensive decisions.
Next: Calle Jarnkrok’s Absence Fuels Speculation of Maple Leafs Trade
