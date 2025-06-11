Cale Makar Wins Second Norris Trophy After Another Big Season

Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar has been given the award for the NHL’s top defenseman for the second time in his career, winning the James Norris Memorial Trophy for the 2024-25 season. Makar was surprised by friends and family during a round of golf.

The James Norris Memorial Trophy is awarded annually "to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position."



While the voting was closer than when Lane Hutson won the Calder Trophy earlier this week, it was still a dominant win for Makar, who secured the award with 1,861 voting points. He was the top choice on 176 of the 191 ballots.

The 26-year-old, who became just the fifth defenseman in NHL history—and the first since Paul Coffey in 1988-89—to record at least 30 goals and 90 points in a single season. As NHL.com pointed out, he becomes just the second active defenseman with multiple Norris Trophy wins, joining Erik Karlsson (three). This was Makar’s second 90-plus point season in a row.

Few should be surprised that Makar won the award. He’s been, hands down, the best defenseman in the NHL for nearly five years. His dynamic speed and skill continue to wow fans, and this second win might not be the last.

Zach Werenski and Quinn Hughes were the other two top vote-getters.

