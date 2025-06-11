Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar Wins Second Norris Trophy After Another Big Season
Cale Makar captures his second Norris Trophy after a 30-goal, 90-point season. He was the top choice on 176 of the 191 ballots.
Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar has been given the award for the NHL’s top defenseman for the second time in his career, winning the James Norris Memorial Trophy for the 2024-25 season. Makar was surprised by friends and family during a round of golf.
That's two-time Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar to you. ? #NHLAwards— NHL (@NHL) June 11, 2025
The James Norris Memorial Trophy is awarded annually "to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position."
Read more: https://t.co/AL0ejOKBXr pic.twitter.com/PMbuMq9wSS
While the voting was closer than when Lane Hutson won the Calder Trophy earlier this week, it was still a dominant win for Makar, who secured the award with 1,861 voting points. He was the top choice on 176 of the 191 ballots.
The 26-year-old, who became just the fifth defenseman in NHL history—and the first since Paul Coffey in 1988-89—to record at least 30 goals and 90 points in a single season. As NHL.com pointed out, he becomes just the second active defenseman with multiple Norris Trophy wins, joining Erik Karlsson (three). This was Makar’s second 90-plus point season in a row.
Few should be surprised that Makar won the award. He’s been, hands down, the best defenseman in the NHL for nearly five years. His dynamic speed and skill continue to wow fans, and this second win might not be the last.
Zach Werenski and Quinn Hughes were the other two top vote-getters.
Next: Canadiens’ Lane Hutson Wins 2025 Calder Trophy in Landslide Vote
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 18 hours ago
Oilers Quick Takes: Game 4 Goalie Decision Looms, Walman Fined
With Game 4 looming, the Oilers face key decisions in goal, discipline concerns, and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Panthers Dominate Oilers 6-1 in Chaotic Game 3 to Take Series Lead
The Edmonton Oilers were dominated by the Florida Panthers in Game 3, losing 6-1...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Golden Knights to Trade OG to Make Room for Mitch Marner?
Is there a chance for a William Karlsson trade to make room for Mitch...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Injuries Becoming a Factor for Oilers in Stanley Cup Final
With questions surrounding Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, are injuries becoming a concern for the Edmonton Oilers...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 days ago
NHL Offseason Rumors Report: Marner and Major Moves Brewing
NHL rumors: Big names like Mitch Marner, Brad Marchand, and Sam Bennett are making...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Revisiting the Last 5 Stanley Cup Final Rematches
The Stanley Cup Final is one of the most intense events in all of...
-
Florida Panthers/ 5 days ago
‘Get Ready for the Marchand Sweepstakes’: Insider Predicts Huge Contract
Veteran winger Brad Marchand could command big money on his next deal, as insider...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 5 days ago
Possible Marner Trade Options for Maple Leafs Popping Up
If the Toronto Maple Leafs explored trade options for Mitch Marner's departure, who might...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers Make Key Decision with Lines Ahead of Game 2
The Edmonton Oilers have made a key decision with their lines ahead of Game...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Oilers’ Jake Walman Goes Viral for Taunting Tomas Nosek
Oilers' d-man Jake Walman is going viral for taunting Tomas Nosek during Game 1...