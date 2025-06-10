Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens’ Lane Hutson Wins 2025 Calder Trophy in Landslide Vote
Lane Hutson won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s outstanding rookie in 2025. It was a landslide victory for the Canadiens defenseman.
Lane Hutson was officially awarded the Calder Trophy on Tuesday as the NHL’s top rookie. Hutson received 165 of a possible 191 first-place votes from the Professional Hockey Writers Association, capping off a spectacular debut season that saw him lead all rookies with 66 points.
Hutson’s season made him an obvious choice for the award. The 20-year-old recorded 60 assists—tying the NHL record for most assists by a rookie defenseman—and added six goals to his total. It wasn’t just his scoring that garnered so much attention. He had 123 blocked shots and 56 takeaways while logging key minutes for a rebuilding Canadiens roster that made the playoffs.
Selected in the second round (No. 62 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, he had a standout collegiate career at Boston University, then seamlessly transitioned to the NHL. He quickly became a cornerstone of Montreal’s blue line, quarterbacking their offense. In many ways, the team is being built around him, and the organization knows what they have. With one more season at $950K, he’ll be a pending RFA at the end of 2026 and could get an eight-year deal above $80 million.
🗣️ LANE HUTSON IS YOUR ROOKIE OF THE YEAR— NHL (@NHL) June 10, 2025
The Hutson family gathered to surprise Lane with the Calder Memorial Trophy. 🥹
Catch the 2025 #NHLAwards before Game 4 of the #StanleyCup Final on June 12 at 6p ET on @NHL_On_TNT and @Sportsnet! pic.twitter.com/n29nqp4lLv
Only 19 defensemen have won the Calder in the award’s 85-year history, and Hutson’s accomplishment only hints that the Canadiens will try to lock him up as quickly and for as long as possible.
The NHL shared a video of Hutson being surprised by his family as they revealed he had won the award.
Next: Jake Walman’s Game 3 Antics: A Boost or Distraction for the Oilers?
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 12 hours ago
Panthers Dominate Oilers 6-1 in Chaotic Game 3 to Take Series Lead
The Edmonton Oilers were dominated by the Florida Panthers in Game 3, losing 6-1...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Golden Knights to Trade OG to Make Room for Mitch Marner?
Is there a chance for a William Karlsson trade to make room for Mitch...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Injuries Becoming a Factor for Oilers in Stanley Cup Final
With questions surrounding Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, are injuries becoming a concern for the Edmonton Oilers...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
NHL Offseason Rumors Report: Marner and Major Moves Brewing
NHL rumors: Big names like Mitch Marner, Brad Marchand, and Sam Bennett are making...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Revisiting the Last 5 Stanley Cup Final Rematches
The Stanley Cup Final is one of the most intense events in all of...
-
Florida Panthers/ 4 days ago
‘Get Ready for the Marchand Sweepstakes’: Insider Predicts Huge Contract
Veteran winger Brad Marchand could command big money on his next deal, as insider...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 4 days ago
Possible Marner Trade Options for Maple Leafs Popping Up
If the Toronto Maple Leafs explored trade options for Mitch Marner's departure, who might...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Make Key Decision with Lines Ahead of Game 2
The Edmonton Oilers have made a key decision with their lines ahead of Game...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers’ Jake Walman Goes Viral for Taunting Tomas Nosek
Oilers' d-man Jake Walman is going viral for taunting Tomas Nosek during Game 1...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 5 days ago
Necas Unhappy with Avalanche, Possible Trade Coming? [Report]
Martin Necas is reportedly not thrilled with how things went with the Colorado Avalanche;...