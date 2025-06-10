Canadiens’ Lane Hutson Wins 2025 Calder Trophy in Landslide Vote

Lane Hutson was officially awarded the Calder Trophy on Tuesday as the NHL’s top rookie. Hutson received 165 of a possible 191 first-place votes from the Professional Hockey Writers Association, capping off a spectacular debut season that saw him lead all rookies with 66 points.

Hutson’s season made him an obvious choice for the award. The 20-year-old recorded 60 assists—tying the NHL record for most assists by a rookie defenseman—and added six goals to his total. It wasn’t just his scoring that garnered so much attention. He had 123 blocked shots and 56 takeaways while logging key minutes for a rebuilding Canadiens roster that made the playoffs.

Selected in the second round (No. 62 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, he had a standout collegiate career at Boston University, then seamlessly transitioned to the NHL. He quickly became a cornerstone of Montreal’s blue line, quarterbacking their offense. In many ways, the team is being built around him, and the organization knows what they have. With one more season at $950K, he’ll be a pending RFA at the end of 2026 and could get an eight-year deal above $80 million.

Only 19 defensemen have won the Calder in the award’s 85-year history, and Hutson’s accomplishment only hints that the Canadiens will try to lock him up as quickly and for as long as possible.

