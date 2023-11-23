In a moment that has the hockey world talking, Zach Benson of the Buffalo Sabres made a statement Wednesday night. He showcased a debut NHL goal that left sports networks looping the footage, and fans and NHL commentators astounded. Described as “utterly ridiculous” and “filthy,” the teenager’s exceptional skill and confidence were on full display as the Sabres’ faced the Washington Capitals.

The highlight-reel goal occurred in the late minutes of the first period. Benson, receiving a pass from Victor Olofsson below the hash marks, executed a jaw-dropping move—putting the puck between his legs and roofed it top corner past Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper. This inaugural NHL goal was not only a beauty, but it took guts to do. It might go down as one of the greatest first career goals in the history of the league.

Does The Goal Change Zach Benson’s Future In Buffalo?

As Benson continues to dazzle on the ice, speculation grows about the Sabres’ decision regarding his future. With the approaching nine-game threshold, there’s a looming choice for Buffalo—send Benson back to the CHL or commit to burning a year of his entry-level contract. Sabres coach Don Granato acknowledges the difficulty of the choice, emphasizing the teenager’s impact on the team’s dynamic. “I would suspect it’s not going to be an easy decision,” Granato said.

It’s not clear yet if the Langley, British Columbia native solidified his case to stay in the NHL. This decision will be about more than one goal. It will be about what’s best for the player and the club over the course of the entire season. The possibility of representing Canada at the World Juniors adds another layer to this compelling narrative.

