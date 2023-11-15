Buffalo Sabres Face Setback as Tage Thompson Out with Injury

The Buffalo Sabres received a significant blow as head coach Don Granato confirmed that forward Tage Thompson will be sidelined for an extended period. Granato, in a postgame statement, lamented the unfortunate news, stating that Thompson would miss “significant time.” The injury occurred during a play where Thompson blocked a shot with his glove. You could tell Thompson was in pain. He did not return to the game.

A look at the Tage Thompson injury as he blocked the puck with his glove…



Thompson actually suffered two injuries in the game. As Granto said, “Tage is going to miss some time here, probably significant time unfortunately.” He added, “He fought through the first injury but couldn’t fight through the second one. Credit to him to battle but it’s unfortunate.” The injury involved a shot to the wrist from Charlie McAvoy. This came after he hurt his leg when he went down awkwardly.

This Is A Big Loss for the Sabres

Currently ranking third in scoring for the Sabres, Thompson has contributed six goals and six assists, amassing a total of 12 points in 16 games this season. His absence will be keenly felt by the team, especially considering his pivotal role as Buffalo’s leading scorer in the previous season, tallying an impressive 94 points.

The Sabres now face the daunting task of compensating for Thompson’s offensive prowess and overall impact on the ice. The forward’s absence will undoubtedly be a setback, and the team will need to rally together to fill the void left by his absence. As the Sabres navigate this challenging period, some may wonder where this will leave a player like Patrick Kane, who the Sabres were rumored to be interested in.

