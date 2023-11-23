Oilers’ Torment Lingers, Defense Woes Deepen Under New Coach

In a prelude to a disastrous night, the Edmonton Oilers faced ominous signs during warm-ups before Wednesday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Darnell Nurse took a puck to the face, and Stuart Skinner experienced an unexpected tumble on the ice. Little did they know, these foreshadowing incidents would set the tone for a nightmarish game.
The Hurricanes dominated from the start, scoring four goals in the first period, leaving the Oilers scrambling. The Oilers, down 4-1 to start the second, managed only three shots on goal in the second with a about 3:20 left. Frustrated, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl both encouraged each other to “hang in there”. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to salvage the game.
Edmonton scored a short-handed goal to creep a little closer, and they scored again in the third. Perhaps fittingly, an empty-netter on a 100-ft backhand from Brent Burns sealed it for the Hurricanes. Final score, 6-3 Carolina.
The defensive struggles came to the forefront as the Oilers allowed six goals, bringing their season pace to a troubling 328 goals against. NHL Network’s Mike Johnson didn’t mince words in analyzing the situation for the team. Criticizing McDavid and Draisaitl’s defensive capabilities, he noted they are dangerously close to being out of playoff contention.
After the game, Evander Kane admitted, “We didn’t handle the pressure well,” echoing the sentiments of coach Kris Knoblauch, who acknowledged the team’s struggles in handling mistakes and emphasized the need to play with instincts.
Only One Thing Seemed to Work for the Oilers
The only thing that seemed to work in the third period was a simpler and more direct style of play. The damage was done, but when the team played like it had nothing to lose, they weren’t overthinking every little play and getting themselves into vulnerable spots where they were out of position. Knoblauch’s post-game analysis acknowledged missed opportunities and highlighted the difficulty of overcoming a significant deficit.
Things aren’t looking good for Edmonton. 0-3 on this road trip, the decision to part ways with former head coach Jay Woodcroft now raises questions. Woodcroft was clearly a scapegoat. The team’s performance under Kris Knoblauch has been far from stellar. With a 2-3 record under the new coaching regime, the Oilers face a critical juncture. They grapple with defensive woes and an uphill battle to reclaim a playoff spot.
Next: Oilers and Canadiens Talking Potentially Giant Trade Says Insider
More News
-
NHL News/ 7 hours ago
Ex-GM Says Nylander’s New Deal Starts at Pastrnak’s $11.25M
The days of getting William Nylander signed at $9-$10 million are gone says a...
-
Featured/ 10 hours ago
Kieffer Bellows: Maple Leafs’ Tipping Point for the Future
Kieffer Bellows is not a name on Toronto Maple Leafs fans radar. However, he...
-
NHL News/ 14 hours ago
Was Nylander Waiting For A Contract Year To Be Dominant?
One NHL analyst asked the question: Is William Nylander's play this season linked directly...
-
Florida Panthers/ 1 day ago
NHL Teams Believe Panthers the Frontrunner For Patrick Kane
It sounds like a decision from Patrick Kane is imminent and there's one clear...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 1 day ago
Laine Calls Healthy Scratch Most “Embarrassing Thing” of His Career
Patrik Laine said that being made a healthy scratch was the most embarrassing thing...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Bruins’ Lucic Out on Personal Recognizance, Told To Stay Away from Alcohol
Milan Lucic is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
Major Changes (Likely Trade) Coming to Blue Jackets Organization
According to an NHL insider regarding the Columbus Blue Jackets, 'one way or the...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Executives Weigh in On Fair Contract Value for William Nylander
A number of NHL executive revealed what they thought was a fair value on...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 3 days ago
Patrik Laine a Healthy Scratch for Blue Jackets vs. Flyers
Columbus Blue Jackets have announce Patrik Laine as a healthy scratch for tonight's game...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Have Scouted All 3 of Canadiens Available Goalies
The Edmonton Oilers were seen scouting the Montreal Canadiens this week and teams said...