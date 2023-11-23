Oilers’ Torment Lingers, Defense Woes Deepen Under New Coach

In a prelude to a disastrous night, the Edmonton Oilers faced ominous signs during warm-ups before Wednesday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Darnell Nurse took a puck to the face, and Stuart Skinner experienced an unexpected tumble on the ice. Little did they know, these foreshadowing incidents would set the tone for a nightmarish game.

The Hurricanes dominated from the start, scoring four goals in the first period, leaving the Oilers scrambling. The Oilers, down 4-1 to start the second, managed only three shots on goal in the second with a about 3:20 left. Frustrated, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl both encouraged each other to “hang in there”. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to salvage the game.

Edmonton scored a short-handed goal to creep a little closer, and they scored again in the third. Perhaps fittingly, an empty-netter on a 100-ft backhand from Brent Burns sealed it for the Hurricanes. Final score, 6-3 Carolina.

The defensive struggles came to the forefront as the Oilers allowed six goals, bringing their season pace to a troubling 328 goals against. NHL Network’s Mike Johnson didn’t mince words in analyzing the situation for the team. Criticizing McDavid and Draisaitl’s defensive capabilities, he noted they are dangerously close to being out of playoff contention.

After the game, Evander Kane admitted, “We didn’t handle the pressure well,” echoing the sentiments of coach Kris Knoblauch, who acknowledged the team’s struggles in handling mistakes and emphasized the need to play with instincts.

Only One Thing Seemed to Work for the Oilers

The only thing that seemed to work in the third period was a simpler and more direct style of play. The damage was done, but when the team played like it had nothing to lose, they weren’t overthinking every little play and getting themselves into vulnerable spots where they were out of position. Knoblauch’s post-game analysis acknowledged missed opportunities and highlighted the difficulty of overcoming a significant deficit.

Things aren’t looking good for Edmonton. 0-3 on this road trip, the decision to part ways with former head coach Jay Woodcroft now raises questions. Woodcroft was clearly a scapegoat. The team’s performance under Kris Knoblauch has been far from stellar. With a 2-3 record under the new coaching regime, the Oilers face a critical juncture. They grapple with defensive woes and an uphill battle to reclaim a playoff spot.

