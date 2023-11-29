Sabres Quick Hits: Revitalized Team, Luukkonen & Tuch

Many hockey analysts picked the Buffalo Sabres to make the 2023-24 postseason. After having missed the playoffs for more than 12 years, this was potentially the team and the time to get in. They’re young, skilled, improving, and driven. Frankly, they should be driven; the Sabres last made the Stanley Cup playoffs in the 2010-11 season. That’s the longest active playoff drought in the NHL.

But the Sabres have been having a poor season and, until Monday night, were an under .500 team. Monday night something changed. The Sabres finally had a solid game and came up with an impressive 5-1 victory over the Metropolitan Divison leading New York Rangers.

The victory both ended the Rangers’ 14-game point streak against the Sabres and showed the Sabres’ ability to compete with the best teams in the NHL. Sabres coach Don Granato, who’s been positive in the face of adversity this season, continued to be just that. He praised the team’s resilience and confidence and emphasized the importance of responding and working hard after a challenging loss.

Several Standout Performances for the Sabres

Led by standout performances from key players, the Sabres blended their offensive power and their defensive strength.

For the Sabres, Alex Tuch scored twice and his offensive contributions, combined with the really solid goalie play of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, proved to be key in overcoming a tough Rangers team. Casey Mittelstadt added a goal and two assists and, by doing so, extended his point streak to a career-high five games. J.J. Peterka and Kyle Okposo also scored. All in all, it was a well-rounded Buffalo effort.

With his goal, Peterka has become the fifth Sabres skater, and the first since Gilbert Perreault from Nov. 9, 1977 to Feb. 9, 1978, to record at least one goal in four consecutive games against New York. — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) November 28, 2023

With the win, the Sabres rebounded from a 7-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils. Interestingly, Peterka made history by scoring in four straight games against the Rangers. That feat had not been achieved by a Sabres player since the iconic Gilbert Perreault did it 45 years ago (in 1978).

Quick Hit One: Stellar Goaltending by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

In the Sabres’ impressive 5-1 victory over the Rangers, goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen emerged as the key player. Luukkonen’s outstanding performance included turning aside 25 of 26 shots. Over the past several games, Luukkonen has shown his solid goaltending skills.

Although Mika Zibanejad ended his shutout bid with a power-play goal, Luukkonen has been a stalwart presence in recent games, boasting a .949 save percentage over his last four appearances. Over the season, the young goalie’s contributions have been key to the Sabres. He now has a 6-3-1 record, a 2.54 goals-against-average (GAA), and a .918 save percentage for the season.

Luukkonen’s stellar goaltending has been a key factor in the team’s recent wins. He’s emerged as the team’s go-to goalie. With his solid save percentage and consistent performance, he is playing a crucial role in shaping the Sabres’ success. He’s also providing the kind of strong foundation the Sabres can build upon. His contributions underscore the importance of goaltending excellence in the competitive landscape of the NHL.

Quick Hit Two: Offensive Contributions from Alex Tuch Pushed the Win

Tuch played a crucial role in the Sabres’ triumph, scoring twice. That included the game-winner in the second period. His offense was highlighted by a three-game scoring streak, where he put up three goals and five points. While slightly down from his impressive 79-point performance last season, Tuch’s eight goals and eight assists (for 16 points) in 19 games significantly contribute to the Sabres’ success.

Since his return from rehab due to an upper-body injury, Tuch has emerged as a force to be reckoned with. He’s helped to ignite the Sabres’ offensive resurgence. As noted, his comeback was highlighted by a stellar two-goal performance, including the game-winner, in the Sabres’ impressive 5-1 victory over the New York Rangers.

Quick Hit Three: Well-Rounded Team Effort and Bounce Back

The victory against the Rangers showcased a well-rounded team effort by the Sabres. Following a challenging 7-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils last weekend, the Sabres rebounded in surprising the first-place Rangers.

A 5-1 win over the Rangers reminded the Sabres how they need to play.



The challenge is consistency.



My observations from NYC on UPL’s heroics, a clutch Alex Tuch and how a bitter team prevailed.



“Something we need to hit the repeat button on …”https://t.co/tZyu6PXhgw — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) November 28, 2023

Players like Casey Mittelstadt, J.J. Peterka, and Kyle Okposo made substantial contributions, underlining the team’s depth and diverse skill set. Mittelstadt’s goal and two assists extended his point streak to a career-high five games, while Peterka’s historical achievement of scoring in four consecutive games against the Rangers echoed the Sabres’ resilience.

Okposo’s goal-scoring streak, coupled with contributions from other key players, demonstrated the team’s collective determination to overcome adversity and secure a tough win. The Sabres’ dialed-in performance against the Rangers sets a promising pattern for future success as they strive for more consistent and solid play in upcoming matchups.

