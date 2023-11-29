Excitement reverberates through Detroit as hockey fans eagerly anticipate the potential debut of veteran winger Patrick Kane with the Red Wings. Kane, a seasoned player with an impressive track record, was spotted on the ice with the team on Wednesday, donned in his gear and appearing ready for action. While the possibility looms for Kane to grace the ice against the New York Rangers that night, both player and team have decided to exercise caution.
The Red Wings signed Kane to a one-year contract with an Average Annual Value (AAV) of $2.75 million on Tuesday. Kane’s decision was to opt for a shorter-term deal with Detroit, rejecting multiple offers for longer durations from other teams. It underscores his optimism about the team’s trajectory and the prospect of reuniting with former teammate Alex DeBrincat.
NHL.com’s Dan Rosen reveals that Kane wants to get some practices in before he joins the team in games. The forward feels good enough to play, but he wants to get acclimated with the team’s system before everything counts. Kane’s expressed desire to make his Red Wings debut within the next 7-10 days.
Physicals Looked for Kane
Kane’s return from hip resurfacing surgery. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff shared that Kane was in Detroit for a physical as part of finalizing his contract. General Manager Steve Yzerman conveyed satisfaction with the results of Kane’s examination. Seravalli revealed that team doctors and performance staff “were really pleased”.
As Patrick Kane readies himself for his Red Wings debut, the anticipation among fans continues to build. The team looks forward to adding his skill set to a roster that is already in the playoff mix.
Next: Giordano Injury Means Maple Leafs to Rush Blue Line Trade
More News
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 31 seconds ago
Patrick Kane Practicing with Red Wings, Won’t Play vs Rangers
Patrick Kane was on the ice for the Detroit Red Wings at practice Wednesday...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 3 hours ago
Sabres Quick Hits: Revitalized Team, Luukkonen & Tuch
The Buffalo Sabres were (before the season) on the verge of making the playoffs....
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Dubas Was Close to Trading Core Leafs Player Before Being Fired
When asked how the team might have looked if Kyle Dubas was still the...
-
Florida Panthers/ 2 days ago
Senators vs. Panthers: Penalty-Filled Clash Ends in 5-0 Sens Loss
In a chaotic game, Ottawa Senators' undisciplined play leads to a 5-0 penalty-filled loss...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Insiders Shoot Down Nasty Rumor Regarding Perry and Bedard
The rumor spreading around about Corey Perry and Connor Bedard is 100% false, say...
-
Dallas Stars/ 2 days ago
Dallas Stars Said to Be Patrick Kane’s Preferred Landing Spot
While numerous teams are rumored to be interested in Patrick Kane, it is being...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Treliving Confirms Plan to Bolster Maple Leafs’ Defense With Trade
Brad Treliving confirmed the Maple Leafs will look at trades to bolster their blue...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
McDavid Talks Chances the Oilers Make the Playoffs
Connor McDavid said there's a ways to go, but talked about the Oilers chances...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Destroy Ducks in Lopsided 8-2 Win: McDavid Has 5 Points
The Edmonton Oilers beat the Anaheim Ducks 8-2. Connor McDavid had five points and...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs To Get Clarity on Klingberg’s LTIR Status This Week
Sportsnet's Friedman hints at potential moves after the Maple Leafs get clarity on John...