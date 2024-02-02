NHL Confirms 2026, 2030 Olympics and “Four Nations Faceoff”

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed on Friday that NHL players are set to participate in both the 2026 and 2030 Olympics, as well as a “Four Nations Faceoff” tournament. The decision is celebrated as a showcase for the best talent on a global stage and after much negotiation, the NHL, NHLPA, and IIHF have worked out their differences.

The league wrote in a statement on Friday:

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 are scheduled to be held Feb. 6-22, 2026, in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. It will mark the first time NHL Players compete on the Olympic stage since 2014, and sixth time overall (1998 – Nagano, Japan; 2002 – Salt Lake City, United States; 2006 – Turin, Italy; 2010 – Vancouver, Canada; 2014 – Sochi, Russia). The host for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games is expected to be chosen later this year by the International Olympic Committee.”

The @NHL, @NHLPA and @IIHFHockey announce plans for NHL Players to participate in 2026 and 2030 Olympic Winter Games.



Part of the hurdle the NHL had to overcome was the big-ticket expenses that the IIHF has now agreed to cover. That includes player insurance, travel, and expenses for the players and their families.

When asked about Russia’s potential involvement, the context of international participation was addressed by Luc Tardif, the president of the IIHF. He announced that Russia’s involvement in future Olympics will be assessed annually due to their unprovoked attack on Ukraine. Security concerns play a pivotal role in these considerations, with immediate speculation on whether Russia will return for the 2025 Worlds.

Highlighting the personal anticipation for international competitions, Connor McDavid expresses excitement about facing Auston Matthews in upcoming tournaments, emphasizing the thrill of competing on the Olympic, World Cup, and Four Nations Cup stages.

Outside of the Olympics, There Will Also Be a “Four Nations Faceoff”

In a second announcement, the NHL and NHLPA jointly declared the “Four Nations Faceoff” scheduled for February in Montreal and Boston, featuring Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States. Based on the timeline to organize everything, some countries were unfortunately left out, but there will be opportunities down the line to include other nations.

Sebastian Aho (Finland), Elias Pettersson (Sweden), Connor McDavid (Canada), and Auston Matthews (United States) were on hand to be part of the announcement.

Additionally, there are plans for a full-fledged World Cup of Hockey in 2028 and 2032, offering fans the prospect of top-tier international hockey every two years between Olympic cycles. The announcement is met with enthusiasm, with McDavid describing it as a “dream come true.” The developments signal a robust commitment to global competition and showcase the league’s intention to elevate international hockey on a regular cadence.

