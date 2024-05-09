Debate Rages After Bruins Allow Pastrnak and Tkachuk Fight

In a display of grit and bravery that is also being labeled unnecessary and risky by some fans, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak willingly squared off against Calgary Flames’ Matthew Tkachuk during Game 3 of the playoffs. Despite taking a solid punch to the face, Pastrnak’s willingness to engage in fisticuffs ignited admiration from his teammates and fans. At the same time, both he and his coach, Jim Montgomery are taking heat for thinking going up against a seasoned fighter and risking injury was a good idea. There are plenty of fans and insiders falling on both sides of this debate.
One Twitter user wrote, “1000% agree. People we talking about how Pasta “lost” the fight last night but missed the point entirety.” After the game, when asked about why he took on Tkachuk, Pastrnak said, “I’m not afraid of him. I can take a punch and I’d do anything for these guys here.” The Bruins were down 6-1 and being caved in by the Panthers. Pastrnak wasn’t about to let the Panthers spank his team and talk smack about it.
Should Pastrnak Have Accepted the Fight?
Following the altercation, praise poured in from various places, some lauding Pastrnak’s bravery and commitment to his team. Although Pastrnak may have lost the physical battle, his willingness to stand up for himself and his teammates resonated deeply within the Bruins’ locker room. But, even his own teammates expressed their concern that he could have suffered an injury in the battle. Bruins’ forward Brad Marchand emphasized the significance of his actions, but highlighted the potential dangers of engaging in physical altercations for players of Pastrnak’s caliber. “He doesn’t fight often. He’s actually pretty tough. But you don’t want to see a guy like that get hurt,’ Marchand said. “Hopefully he didn’t. When guys go down, they can blow out shoulders and hurt hands. Great job by him stepping up. That’s what he does.”
Jim Montgomery — who is also taking heat because he let his star player go out there and risk getting hurt, which could have been a huge blow if Pastrnak missed time –echoing sentiments shared by many. He said:
“What I’m really proud of is Pasta. There are so many guys out there pushing after the whistles when the linesmen is going to be there. They just went out there & fought. That’s what you like.”
Pastrnak Lost the Fight, and He Might Have Gotten Lucky
While Pastrnak’s decision to fight may have raised eyebrows given his skill set, it underscored his dedication to his team’s success and willingness to go to great lengths to support his teammates. His coach called him out during the Bruins series with Toronto, so some are arguing it’s hard to fault him for answering the call. At the same time, perhaps there was a better way to step up.
Had this gone badly, it could have been disastrous for the Bruins.
