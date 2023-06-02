Bruins Looking at Big Trade to Keep Tyler Bertuzzi on Roster

According to Elliotte Friedman, as part of his written version of 32 Thoughts: “Boston is exploring what it needs to do to keep Tyler Bertuzzi, who is slated to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.” The forward was acquired ahead of this past season’s NHL Trade Deadline and fit quite well, immediately making himself a player the organization wants to have around for longer than a couple of months.

Bertuzzi is a pending UFA that is bound to get paid. Unfortunately, the Bruins are in a tricky situation where there isn’t a lot of room to wiggle on contracts. To keep Bertuzzi and pay him what he’ll command on the open market — Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff predicts six years by $5.25 million per season — the Bruins will have to move someone. Friedman hints that might be what the team is currently exploring.

Tyler Bertuzzi Boston Bruins

Bertuzzi has primarily been a left-wing during his career, and before making what might be a pit stop in Boston, was a top-six forward for the Detroit Red Wings. He played pivotal minutes, mostly alongside stars Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond, but he was slotted on the third line when playing with the then-stacked Bruins’ forward group. One would also have to imagine he’ll want a higher-end role on the team, should he decide he’d like to stick around. That shouldn’t be an issue considering the losses the Bruins will likely suffer over the offseason, and if the team needs to move a player to make Bertuzzi’s salary work, it seems logical to move someone from a position he would eventually fill.

Bertuzzi Will Be in Demand

If the Boston Bruins are planning to make Bertuzzi a priority, they’ll have stiff competition this summer. He’s going to be a hot commodity based on the fact he played so well in the postseason and there isn’t a ton of great options available on the free-agent market. Teams that need forward help and money to spend will undoubtedly be looking his way.

The Bruins better hope he’s got them listed as his own priority. If his primary objective isn’t to stay in Boston, should the organization not free up the funds (likely via trade), it seems likely he’s gone, regardless of how much the Bruins want him to stay. As for who the Bruins would be open to trading, that remains to be seen. The most logical options might be someone like Taylor Hall, Matt Gryzelcyk, or Mike Reilly.

Next: Final Grades for Kyle Dubas’ Job with the Maple Leafs