Bruins Reportedly Have Buyer’s Remorse With Hampus Lindholm

Knowing they could lose defenseman Dmitry Orlov to free agency in a few weeks, the Boston Bruins reportedly have buyer’s remorse when it comes to the lucrative contract they handed out to blueliner Hampus Lindholm. So much so, a report from 98.5 The Sports Hub producer James Stewart suggests the Bruins might try to trade Lindholm to make room for Orlov’s expected salary hike.
Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now picked up on the story and looked into it with some of his sources. He tweeted on Saturday, “When I asked an NHL [source] about the rumor that the #NHLBruins have ‘buyer’s remorse’ on defenseman Hampus Lindholm and are trying to trade him, one NHL GM had this to say to me: “What! No!” Then joked: “If he is, I hope Donny [Bruins’ general manager Don Sweeney] calls me!”
Lindholm is a solid defenseman in the NHL. The Bruins traded with the Anaheim Ducks to get him and then immediately signed him to an eight-year contract at a cost of $6.5 million per season. But, if they are prioritizing Orlov, and they are stuck with their salary cap situation (which they are), it makes sense that speculation surrounding a Lindholm trade might be out there.
Lindholm Might Not Be the Only Bruin on the Block
Stewart also suggested that, following rumors the Bruins were trying to find ways to keep forward Tyler Bertuzzi from jumping in free agency, the forward might be looking for as much as $7 million per season on his next contract. Murphy didn’t think that was accurate but also mentioned that Bertuzzi is set to get a pay bump and noted buzz that Taylor Hall might be a trade chip out of Boston to make more room.
All of this becomes an interesting shift in the narrative for the Bruins as Pierre LeBrun reported in February of this year that the Bruins actively sought out the Lindholm trade with an extension in mind. He wrote, “That trade never happens without a clear understanding that the extension would follow.” He added, “As Bruins team president Cam Neely recently told The Athletic’s Bruins beat writer, Fluto Shinzawa, the team has tried to get “out of the rental mode.”
Next: Mike Babcock to Return To NHL as Blue Jackets Next Head Coach
More News
-
NHL News/ 14 hours ago
Time for Maple Leafs’ Big Three to Put Money Where Mouths Are
The way things are typically done renders the Toronto Maple Leafs from maximizing their...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Feasible All Four Jets’ Stars Leave Winnipeg This Summer [Report]
One NHL insider says it's not out of the realm of possibility that all...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 days ago
Patrick Kane’s Surgery Throws His NHL Future into Uncertainty
Patrick Kane underwent a hip resurfacing procedure on Thursday, a decision that will keep...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Kyle Dubas Hired by Penguins as President Of Hockey Operations
The Pittsburgh Penguins have officially hired Kyle Dubas to be the President of Hockey...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Dubas May Say No to Penguins GM Job, Another Team In Mix
New reports suggest that Kyle Dubas may have turned down the Pittsburgh Penguins and...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Dorion Details the Delay In Chychrun Being Traded to Senators
Pierre Dorion shared what took so long for the Jakob Chychrun deal to materialize...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Spencer Carbery Named New Coach of the Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals are set to announce Spencer Carbery as the new head coach...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Patrick Roy Rumored as Possible Head Coach for Blue Jackets
Patrick Roy could be the next head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, according...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 week ago
Sebastian Aho’s Contract Situation and the Hurricanes Dilemma
Sebastian Aho is going to be getting a significant raise at the end of...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
NHLPA Investigating Kyle Dubas: What About the Penguins?
The NHLPA confirmed they're looking into former Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas and a...