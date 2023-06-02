Feasible All Four Jets’ Stars Leave Winnipeg This Summer [Report]

The Winnipeg Jets are poised to have a significant impact on the NHL offseason as General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff looks to reshape the team. With top-notch goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and skilled centers Mark Scheifele, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and Blake Wheeler on the trade radar, the Jets have become key players in the trade market. In fact, NHL insider Frank Seravalli writes in a 25 Top Trade Targets column on Friday, “It’s not out of the realm of possibility that all four players will be leaving Winnipeg this summer.”

Buckle up, it's the Summer of Chevy. With Hellebuyck, Scheifele, Dubois and Wheeler on the board, Winnipeg is going to be the center of the hockey universe for the next month.



Top 25 Trade Targets 🎯 is up @DailyFaceoff:https://t.co/WpI8gWcX0M — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 2, 2023

Looking at Each of The Jets Major Stars

Firstly, at No. 2 on his list, there is the question of Connor Hellebuyck’s future with the team. As one of the league’s most consistent and talented netminders, Hellebuyck’s value is at an all-time high. While it may be tempting to cash in on his exceptional abilities, the Jets must carefully consider whether to re-sign him or explore trade opportunities. Several teams, including Los Angeles, New Jersey, Ottawa, Toronto, Carolina, Pittsburgh, and Vegas, could greatly benefit from Hellebuyck’s presence in goal. Seravalli writes, “He’s in his prime, under a manageable cap hit for one more year, and could vault a roster into serious contender contention.”

Winnipeg Jets All Being Traded rumors

He’s got one more season at $6.17 million on his contract. Any team that acquires him either needs to be prepared he’ll walk in free agency or intends to sign him to a longer-term deal.

Next, at No. 4, Mark Scheifele stands out as a desirable asset. With a career-high 42 goals and impeccable hockey intelligence, Scheifele’s value is unquestionable. His affordable $6 million cap hit makes him an attractive target for teams lacking center depth. Many NHL teams would be eager to acquire Scheifele and improve their chances of success next season. He too has one more season on his contract at a value of, $6.13 million AAV.

A pending RFA making $6 million, at No. 7, the future of Dubois remains uncertain. While he aligns with the team’s younger core, it’s unclear if Winnipeg is the right fit for him. Speculation surrounding his agent’s comments about playing for the Canadiens adds further intrigue. Dubois is in need of a new contract, and this offseason will determine his path. Seravalli writes, “Nonetheless, Dubois needs a new deal. And this is where the rubber meets the road. Or better yet, where the pen meets paper? We’ll see.”



Further down the list, but still in the Top 25, Wheeler comes in at No. 19. He’ll be the trickiest player to trade with one season left at $8.25 million, and Wheeler’s future with the Winnipeg Jets appears bleak, especially considering his public criticism of coach Rick Bowness’ playoff interview. Despite having the captaincy stripped from him last September, Wheeler continued to exert excessive influence over the team’s locker room dynamics. It’s high time for the Jets to part ways with him. Previously, they viewed Wheeler as a crucial piece for a championship-caliber squad and were unwilling to retain salary in a potential trade. However, as Seravalli writes, the Jets must prioritize handing control to emerging talents like Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor, and Nikolaj Ehlers. Letting go of Wheeler and facilitating his departure by retaining salary is the necessary step for the Jets to embrace a new era.

Could All Four Players Actually Be Moved?

If the Jets traded all four players, it would mark the most significant off-season overhaul for a team in years. And, depending on the return, the Jets would either become the immediate favorites to wind up last in the standings and have the best odds at the lottery, or they would target important assets in return and reshape their roster with every deal.

The potential departures of Hellebuyck, Scheifele, Dubois, and Wheeler would mark a significant shift for the Jets and open the door to a new era for the team, and what the team would look like when all is said and done would be anyone’s guess.

As the offseason unfolds, all eyes will be on the Jets and Cheveldayoff as they navigate the trade market. The decisions they make regarding these star players will undoubtedly have ripple effects throughout the league.

