Boston Bruins
Evan Rodrigues Panicked Over Rumored Trade to Bruins
Evan Rodrigues panicked during the trade deadline, thinking he was part of the deal to the Bruins for Brad Marchand.
Evan Rodrigues had a brief moment of panic during last season’s NHL trade deadline — and it had nothing to do with his play. According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts podcast, the Florida Panthers forward feared he was part of the package sent to acquire Brad Marchand, thanks to some well-timed pranks in the dressing room.
When the Marchand trade was announced, the return from the Panthers wasn’t immediately made public. That gap in information gave teammates plenty of time to stir the pot, and Rodrigues became an unintentional victim of their practical jokes.
“They didn’t announce the return for over an hour,” Friedman said. The NHL insider said he got pulled aside by Rodrigues when the team made a trip to Toronto and was told not to wait to announce the specifics of the trade. Apparently, he was led to believe he was going back to Boston in the deal, or at least, none of his teammates reassured him that wasn’t the case.
“Definitely don’t let teammates play practical jokes when they’re terrified they’re being dealt out of a situation they’re happy in,” Friedman joked while telling the story.
Rodrigues Is Happy with the Panthers
Rodrigues, who signed a four-year deal with Florida has been the subject of trade rumors this summer. The Panthers need to clear cap space and his name has popped up. However, he’s hoping that he’s not going anywhere.
Rodrigues has been thriving in the Panthers’ system and clearly wants to stay put. The idea that he could be on the move sparked what Friedman described as a mini panic attack. That would suggest that this offseason hasn’t been the most comfortable since his name is out there again.
Next: Leafs’ Nick Robertson Linked to 2 Teams In New Trade Talks
