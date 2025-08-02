Edmonton Oilers
Olympic Long Shot? Don’t Count Zach Hyman Out Just Yet
Despite a down year and offseason wrist surgery, Zach Hyman’s chemistry with Connor McDavid could keep his Olympic hopes alive.
Zach Hyman is among four Edmonton Oilers players invited to Hockey Canada’s Olympic Orientation Camp this month, joining Evan Bouchard, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Connor McDavid, who’s already a lock for the roster. But unlike McDavid, Hyman enters camp as a long shot, and recent injury developments may further complicate his case.
Hyman has been incredible since joining the Oilers. He developed immediate chemistry with McDavid, accentuated by a 54-goal explosion in 2023-24. His relentless energy, net-driving style, and ability to finish five-on-five and on the power play fit perfectly alongside the NHL’s dynamic players. Hyman has been touted as the best free agency signing in the history of the Oilers and is up there for best in the history of the NHL.
In a short Olympic tournament, chemistry is critical, which is why Hyman with McDavid would make sense on paper. But the end of the 2024-25 season saw disaster strike. Hyman was injured in the playoffs and battled a wrist injury that left him on the sidelines in the Stanley Cup Final. He required offseason surgery, and there is a chance he won’t be ready in time for training camp.
He also had a bit of a down season in terms of goal scoring, which is why he was a surprising omission from the 2025 4 Nations tournament roster. Hyman went on a goal-scoring tear after being left out, proving Canada had made an error in assessing what he could bring to the roster.
Hyman’s Complicated Situation Means He’s Likely a Long Shot for Team Canada
With just 14 forward spots available and 26 attending Olympic orientation camp, Hyman faces a steep uphill battle to make the final cut. This would have been true, even if fully healthy. Because he’s not and his tryout will be limited to what he can do in the regular season, he’s on the outside looking in.
However, if he can return healthy and start strong in the early part of the regular season, he could still force his way into the conversation. His proven track record with McDavid gives him a unique edge—Canada may prioritize familiarity and chemistry when building its Olympic lines.
It’s far from a guarantee, but Hyman’s invite shows he’s still on the radar.
