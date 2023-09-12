Bruins Like Idea of Steven Stamkos if He Leaves Lightning

Suggesting it might be too early to ask if Steven Stamkos will remain with the Tampa Bay Lightning beyond his current contract, Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe recently posed an interesting question when he pondered the possibility of Stamkos exploring free agency. It’s a notion that could potentially have Tampa Bay fans on edge, considering their recent loss of veteran player Alex Killorn to the Anaheim Ducks.
Dupont raises the issue of affordability, noting that the Lightning, renowned for pushing the salary cap envelope, may face challenges in retaining the services of their long-time captain. Stamkos, a stalwart in Tampa Bay for over 1,000 games and the holder of two Stanley Cup titles, is approaching the final season of his eight-year, $68 million contract. Should he decide to test the free agency waters, he’ll do so at the age of 34 on July 1, 2024.
The Lightning have a history of walking a fine line with their salary cap situation and have been getting a bit of a gimmie on some of their deals, both because they are in a tax-free state and have been a strong Cup contender for the past few seasons. But, as their stock falls as an aging team, Killorn has proven that players may want to pursue other options. When it comes to Stamkos there’s been little progress on a contract extension.
Given Stamkos’s age and injury history, a long-term contract extension seems unlikely. Instead, the Lightning might opt for a shorter, more flexible deal, similar to the one recently signed by Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins. Unless they try to take the same tactic they did with Killorn — a long-term deal with a low AAV — at most, a four-year agreement could be the offer, providing financial stability for Stamkos while allowing the Lightning to assess his performance year by year.
The Boston Bruins Will Be Waiting If Things Go Sideways
Stamkos’s potential availability has garnered interest from multiple teams, with the Boston Bruins among the rumored suitors. He writes, “The Bruins would be among at least a dozen interested bidders if Stamkos opts out of the Bay. Like Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, he’s a right-shot center, one who popped for a career-high 106 points only two seasons ago. Lots of clicks on the odometer, but still a worthy, elite contributor for another 3-4 years.”
As the 2023-24 season unfolds, all eyes will be on Stamkos and the Lightning, waiting to see if the veteran center’s journey in Tampa Bay takes an unexpected turn into free agency, or if a compromise can be reached to keep this iconic player in blue and white for a little longer.
