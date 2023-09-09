Lightning Move Quickly After Archibald Elects Not to Come to Camp

The Tampa Bay Lightning have placed forward Josh Archibald on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination. The team made an announcement on Saturday noting that the forward had informed them of his intentions not to report to camp or play hockey for the time being. They are terminating his contract, one he just signed on July 1, as a result.

In the wake of the news about Archibald, the Lighting are already making other moves, signing The forward Tyler Motte to the exact same amount Archibald would have earned this season, $800,000.

“Yesterday, I was informed by Josh’s agent, and by Josh himself in a subsequent conversation, that he was not planning on playing hockey for the time being and that he would not be reporting to training camp. Consequently, Josh was placed on unconditional waivers earlier today for the purpose of terminating his contract,” said GM Julien BriseBois. He added, “We wish Josh, his wife Bailey, and their entire family the very best in their future endeavors.”

Archibald, 30, played 62 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season, putting up six goals and six assists for 12 points while averaging 9:58 in ice time per game. Motte, 28, played 62 games last season between the Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers, recording eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points.

Tampa Bay had the option to suspend Archibald without pay, retaining him on their reserve list in case he had a change of heart. However, they chose to part ways entirely. This decision not only opened up a contract slot but also allowed them to promptly sign Motte. It was clear, that the Lightning weren’t about to wait around for Archibald to make up his mind and were prepared to quickly move on.

