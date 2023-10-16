Bruins Keeping an Eye on Stamkos Trade Drama Out of Tampa

The possibility of Tampa Bay Lightning’s disgruntled captain, Steven Stamkos, joining the Boston Bruins was broached by Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now in a recent article, sparking speculation that the Bruins might still be looking to make a big splash and eyeing the situation that is unfolding in Tampa Bay this season. Reports have emerged recalling the Bruins’ serious pursuit of Stamkos during the unrestricted free agency negotiating window in 2016. Murphy wonders if the Bruins will go there again?

While Stamkos eventually stayed with Tampa Bay and it’s clear he wants to finish his career with the Lightning, but there’s a lot of drama coming out of Tampa Bay where the player and the general manager don’t seem to be on the same page regarding his future. Stamkos noted he was “disappointed” in the lack of contract talks between the two sides. Lightning’s general manager, Julien BriseBois, acknowledged Stamkos’ feelings but isn’t prepared to change his approach to contract talks, noting the challenges posed by the salary cap. The Lightning are taking a wait-and-see approach, while Stamkos could be growing impatient.

Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay Lightning

Needless to say, if things go south, it marks a pivotal moment in his storied career. This is where a team like the Bruins might pop up.

The Bruins Are Looking to Make a Splash At Center

The Bruins, having lost their top two centers in the past offseason, are actively exploring options in the NHL trade market. Multiple reports suggest the team is lurking around certain deals, recently losing out on Mark Scheifele, but still interested in Elias Lindholm of the Calgary Flames. It makes sense that they see Stamkos as a prominent candidate to fill a serious hole on their roster.

The Bruins, known for their strategic moves in the market, could potentially target Stamkos either through trade if he becomes available — especially if the Lightning struggle — or when he hits free agency. With Stamkos’s exceptional skills and experience, he could bring significant depth to the Bruins’ roster, making him an attractive prospect for Boston.

There is the question of his age, but he’s still a productive player, even though he’s currently out with an injury.

