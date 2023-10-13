Oilers’ Goalie Woes Fuel Trade Rumors, Big Bruins Deal on Radar

Both Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner saw their respective season get off to a rocky start. Each let in four goals versus the Vancouver Canucks on opening night, while the rest of the Oilers badly dropped the ball in an 8-1 loss. It’s only one game, but some passionate fans in Edmonton have quickly jumped on the panic train, many saying, “I told you so” when it comes to the Oilers’ netminding and defense.
The immediate plan is to play a better game on Saturday in a rematch versus the Canucks. A big win and a solid performance from whoever is in goal will go a long way to settling the masses. But, if there are more bad goals and the starter gets pulled, all bets are off.
The Oilers May Have to Explore Other Options
Oilers General Manager Ken Holland isn’t about to rush into a decision, but he’s operating as the GM on borrowed time. He’s in the final year of his contract, the Oilers’ window to win is now, and there is only so much time to make a move if one needs to be made. If the change is a significant one (like changing the starting goalie), it’s going to require pulling the trigger on a big deal and moving an asset the Oilers likely would prefer not to move.
Last season, Edmonton traded Tyson Barrie for Mattias Ekholm. It was a significant trade, not just from a player’s perspective, but because Barrie was a popular guy in the room and an asset on the ice. Holland identified a different kind of defenseman as a need for the team and made the move. It was a risk, but it paid off well. Not coincidentally, Ekholm was not in the lineup as the Oilers were embarrassed by the Canucks.
If Holland has to move a goalie — or other players as part of a bigger deal –, well-liked or not, it’s because he sees an upgrade is out there and available.
Is That Upgrade Linus Ullmark?
Sources indicate Ullmark could be — and has been in the past — a potential target. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now notes that the Oilers had previously inquired about Ullmark, with one NHL executive saying, “I heard they definitely looked in on Ullmark and Swayman over the summer, so if that’s true, Kenny is calling Donny soon, maybe.”
This wouldn’t be the first time Ullmark’s name has come up in trade talks either. The Bruins made significant roster changes over the offseason and have struggled to make more given their salary cap issues. Ullmark’s $5 million contract, along with the fact the Bruins also have Jeremy Swayman, made Ullmark a potentially expendable asset. The only reason the Bruins likely didn’t move him was because they needed the best goalie tandem in the NHL to counterbalance other holes on the roster.
Even today, the Bruins are rumored to be a team that is lurking around multiple trade opportunities, trying to find cap space to make other roster moves.
It’s not clear if Ullmark is willing to relocate to a team like the Oilers, and it’s likely he’s not been asked. But, if the Oilers’ struggles continue and Holland is willing to make a generous offer, one has to wonder if the Bruins see if Edmonton is on his 16-team no-trade list.
The Oilers Are Hoping It Never Gets This Far
If things ever get to the point where the Bruins and Oilers are talking, this won’t be an easy trade to make. There are money issues, player issues, the value of the pieces involved in the trade, and more. At best, it’s unlikely the two sides find a swap that makes sense.
The Oilers can only hope their defense improves. With Ekholm likely to suit up on Saturday, there’s a good sign it will. From there, the goaltenders need to be better, even if the loss wasn’t really their fault.
Lee Dicken
October 13, 2023 at 12:21 pm
Boston needs a #1 and #2 center, so unless you are trading the Nuge, there is no deal with Boston. Obviously the Oilers would have to also send a goalie the other way.
So the return would have to be more if the Nuge went to Boston. Boston have no top prospects (like Edmonton) So it would have to be a goalie and a D man coming the the way. If either McD or Dria go down and the Nuge is not here, that area of strength will look pretty weak quickly.