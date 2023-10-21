Bruins’ Forward a Healthy Scratch After Being Late to Meeting

According to Coach Montgomery, Jake DeBrusk will be sidelined for tonight’s game in Los Angeles due to his tardiness for a team meeting. Stepping into his position alongside Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak is Milan Lucic. Off to a 3-0 start on the season, the Bruins face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

DeBrusk has no points yet on the season.

Per Coach Montgomery, Jake DeBrusk was late to a team meeting and will not play tonight in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/1Hm9oWldVA — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 21, 2023

While this news is disappointing for the team, it is likely a temporary setback and won’t have significant long-term implications. The coaching staff’s decision to hold DeBrusk accountable for his actions is crucial, ensuring discipline within the team. Observers recall that DeBrusk has historically responded well after being benched or scratched, indicating confidence in his ability to bounce back.

Nevertheless, given DeBrusk’s prior challenges and uncertainties regarding his future with the team, some fans can’t help but draw parallels to past incidents. DeBrusk’s performance thus far has left room for improvement, particularly considering the team’s offensive losses during the summer. This season was seen as a crucial opportunity for DeBrusk to demonstrate his capabilities as a top-line player, making his absence in this game all the more notable. Despite this setback, fans remain hopeful that DeBrusk will rise to the occasion in the future, proving his value to the team.

