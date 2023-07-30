The Bruins Have Gauged the Trade Market For Linus Ullmark

As per Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: “As numerous sources did leading into the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, and up beyond the July start of NHL free agency, another NHL management source confirmed to Boston Hockey Now that the Bruins did at least gauge the NHL trade market for interest in the 30-year-old Ullmark, who has two years left on his four-year, $20 million ($5M AAV), contract.”

The Bruins are waiting to see what happens with their arbitration situation with Jeremy Swayman. He filed for $4.8 million and the Bruins filed for $2 million, clearly indicating the two sides are far apart. Meanwhile, Elliotte Friedman reports that Trent Frederic has asked for one year at $2.9 million, while the team is offering two years at $1.4 million per year. Again, there’s a sizeable difference there.

If Swayman comes in down the middle as expected, it leaves about $2 million for Frederic. If that happens (which it seems logical to assume the number will be close) the Bruins have some flexibility by going with a 22-man roster and sending a defenseman to Providence of the AHL. At the same time, there’s not much room to play around with the salary cap, and moving a goaltender might alleviate a ton of that financial pressure.

Linus Ullmark trade talk Bruins

As such, the Bruins explored the idea of moving Ullmark. Murphy writes, “This source did not get into what the specific ask for Ullmark was from the Bruins on the NHL trade market but indicated that they, like the Winnipeg Jets with Connor Hellebucyk and the Anaheim Ducks with John Gibson, seemed to think those goalies could net them a 2023 first rounder and more.” So far, none of these netminders have moved and that could be because the market on top-tier goalies isn’t nearly as hot as some organizations expected.

Murphy adds that his source suggested all the teams selling netminders “got greedy or misread it,” when it comes to the market. He added that many franchises — after watching what Vegas did this past season — don’t think they need an elite backstop. And, for the Bruins, it’s problematic because if they’re going to move one of Ullmark or Swayman, they need a hefty return. Murphy notes his source is surprised the Bruins didn’t make a move when they could have. “The thing with Boston and Winnipeg is that they need quality roster players right now. Look at the Bruins at center. If you had asked me, though, I thought at least two of those three goalies would be traded by now.”

Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy after going 40-6-1 with a 1.89 GAA and a .938 save percentage in his second season with the Boston Bruins. Even if you believe this is the time to sell, you don’t trade that kind of player and get little back to show for it.

Next: Matt Murray Suspected of Protecting Base Salary With LTIR Move