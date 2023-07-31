Two Teams Emerge as Front-Runners in Elias Lindholm Trade

The NHL offseason is often filled with speculation and excitement, and this year is no different. Elias Lindholm, the talented center of the Calgary Flames, has garnered significant attention from several teams, particularly the Boston Bruins and the Washington Capitals.

When it comes to the Bruins, Lindholm has been linked to their team for a few weeks now. It’s not so much that the player has publicly shown interest in going there, but the uncertainty of his future in Calgary, reports that the Bruins see him as an ideal replacement for Patrice Bergeron, and speculation they like him over Mark Scheifele keeps Lindholm’s name on the tip of everyone’s tongue in Boston.

Lyle Richardson of The Hockey News offered a rundown of the different sources linking the Bruins and Lindholm and started with Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston and Steve Conroy from the Boston Herald. Both praised Lindholm for his age and exceptional two-way skills, hailing him as the ideal choice to bolster the Bruins’ lineup. Joining the chorus of endorsement, Randy Sportak of THN Calgary considers Lindholm a viable option for the Bruins — suggesting they go after Mason Lohrei, Matthew Poitras, and Fabian Lysell. Josh Wegman of The Score goes even further, placing Lindholm at the very top of his list of potential replacements for the legendary Patrice Bergeron.

Elias Lindholm Calgary Flames NHL

As Richardson points out, the Bruins aren’t the only team keeping an eye on Lindholm’s situation.

Interestingly, Sammi Silber of THN Washington offers a fresh perspective, suggesting that Lindholm’s remarkable two-way abilities and leadership qualities would make him a valuable asset to teams like the Washington Capitals. A club in need of a reliable top-six center, the Capitals could potentially benefit greatly from adding Lindholm to their roster.

What Would Be the Return to Calgary?

Considering the possibility of a trade involving Lindholm, Randy Sportak speculates that the Flames would require more than a single player, draft pick, or prospect in return. As for when the Bruins might try to pull the trigger on something, Don Sweeney is biding his time, closely monitoring the arbitration outcomes for Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic before making any significant moves.

The future remains uncertain for Elias Lindholm, and it remains to be seen which team will ultimately secure his services. With his exceptional skill set and leadership qualities, Lindholm is undoubtedly a valuable asset on the trade market, and as the offseason unfolds, hockey fans eagerly await the outcome of this captivating saga.

